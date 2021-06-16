Laparoscopy and Endoscopy Devices Market Manufacturers, Type, Application, Regions and Forecast to 2027

The global laparoscopy and endoscopy devices market is projected to be worth USD 28.30 Billion by 2027, according to a current analysis by Emergen Research. The laparoscopy and endoscopy devices market is observing high demand attributed to the rising occurrence of chronic diseases such as cancer.

Cancer significantly impacts the societal and economic growth in the US and worldwide and is a major contributor to the cost burden of disease. It has been anticipated that 1,806,590 new cancer cases are likely to be diagnosed in the US in 2020, and 606,520 deaths will occur owing to the disease. Gastrointestinal (GI) cancer is the second leading cause of mortalities due to cancer and GI endoscopy. It is the most appropriate way for diagnosing the disease and hence boosting the laparoscopy endoscopy devices market demand.

Get your FREE Sample Copy with TOC of the Report to understand the structure of the complete [email protected] https://www.emergenresearch.com/request-sample/298

Key Highlights From The Report

In October 2019, Medtronic PLC made an announcement about the introduction of GI Genius™ intelligent endoscopy module, which deploys AI to identify colorectal polyps and offer physicians with a strong tool in combatting colorectal cancer.

Gynecological endoscopy is likely to witness a significant growth rate in the forecast period and finds usage in diagnosing common female conditions and pathologies, including certain infertility problems, endometrial polyps, and small vaginal hemorrhages, among others.

The laparoscopy and endoscopy devices market in the Asia Pacific region is estimated to grow at the fastest rate in the forecast period due to considerable economic growth, developing healthcare infrastructure, rising incidence of cancer, and a rising popularity of advanced diagnostic procedures.

Key participants include Stryker Corporation, Fujifilm, Smith & Nephew PLC, Cook Medical, Boston Scientific, B. Braun Melsungen, Olympus, Medtronic, Karl Storz, and Hoya Corporation, among others.

Emergen Research has segmented the global laparoscopy and endoscopy devices market on the basis of device type, application, end-users, and region:

Device Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027) Laparoscopy Device Endoscopy Device

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027) Gastrointestinal Surgery Cardiac Surgery Gynecology Surgery Orthopedic Surgery Urologic Surgery Neurological Surgery Others

End Users Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027) Hospitals & Clinics Ambulatory Surgical Centers Others



Major Geographies Analyzed in the Report:

North America (U.S., Canada)

Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU)

AsiaPacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)

Request customization of the report @ https://www.emergenresearch.com/request-for-customization/298

Key Reasons to Buy This Report:

The report evaluates the most prominent market growth potentials, dynamic market trends, driving factors, restraints, investment opportunities, and threats.

It entails a detailed inspection of the Laparoscopy and Endoscopy Devices market, elaborating on its core segments. The report conducts historical and future assessments of the market dynamics and offers precise data in a well-organized order.

The report provides the reader with a deep understanding of the industry variables, manufacturers’ value chain, sales volume, market share, competitive landscape, and powerful business tactics.

Furthermore, the report identifies the key regions and segments that influence the Laparoscopy and Endoscopy Devices market.

Table Of Content:

Chapter 1. Methodology & Sources

1.1. Market Definition

1.2. Research Scope

1.3. Methodology

1.4. Research Sources

1.4.1. Primary

1.4.2. Secondary

1.4.3. Paid Sources

1.5. Market Estimation Technique

Chapter 2. Executive Summary

2.1. Summary Snapshot, 2019-2027

Chapter 3. Key Insights

Chapter 4. Laparoscopy and Endoscopy Devices Market Segmentation & Impact Analysis

4.1. Laparoscopy and Endoscopy Devices Market Material Segmentation Analysis

4.2. Industrial Outlook

4.2.1. Market indicators analysis

4.2.2. Market drivers analysis

4.2.2.1. Rising occurrence of chronic diseases

4.2.2.2. Growing geriatric population

4.2.2.3. Growing demand for minimally invasive surgery

4.2.2.4. Technological advancement

4.2.3. Market restraints analysis

4.2.3.1. Low awareness of the product

4.3. Technological Insights

4.4. Regulatory Framework

4.5. Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

4.6. Competitive Metric Space Analysis

4.7. Price trend Analysis

4.8. Covid-19 Impact Analysis

Chapter 5. Laparoscopy and Endoscopy Devices Market By Device Type Insights & Trends, Revenue (USD Million)

5.1. Device Type Dynamics & Market Share, 2019 & 2027

5.1.1. Laparoscopy Device

5.1.2. Endoscopy Device

Read More…!

Get a broad analysis of the COVID19 impact on the Laparoscopy and Endoscopy Devices market @ https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/laparoscopy-and-endoscopy-devices-market

Thank you for reading our report. Kindly get in touch with us to know more about the report. Customization of the report is available according to the requirements of our clients.

Have a Look at Related Reports:

Alopecia Market By Type, By Application, By End-Users, By Distribution Channel, Forecasts to 2027

Medical Cannabis Market By Product Type (Oil, Buds, Tinctures), By Application (Chronic Pain, Mental Disorders, Anorexia, Seizures, Muscle Spasm, Cancer, Others), By Route of Administration, By Distribution Channel, and By Region, Forecasts to 2027

Computational Biology Market By Service-Type (In-House, Contract), By Application (Cellular & Biology Simulation, Drug discovery and disease modeling, Pre-clinical drug development), By End-Use (Academics, Industry, Commercial), and By Region, and By Region, Forecasts to 2027

Quantum Dots Market By Material (Cadmium-Based, Cadmium-Free), By Product (Displays, Lasers, Solar Cells, Medical Devices, Photodetectors, Others), By End User (Consumer, Commercial, Healthcare, Defense, Telecommunications) and By Regions Forecasts to 2027

Industrial Control Systems Security Market By Security Type (Network, Application, Database, Endpoint), By Service (Incident Response Services, Support, and Maintenance, Managed Security Services, and Others), By Solution, By End-Use, By Region Forecasts to 2027

About Emergen Research

Emergen Research is a market research and consulting company that provides syndicated research reports, customized research reports, and consulting services. Our solutions purely focus on your purpose to locate, target, and analyze consumer behavior shifts across demographics, across industries, and help clients make smarter business decisions. We offer market intelligence studies ensuring relevant and fact-based research across multiple industries, including Healthcare, Touch Points, Chemicals, Types, and Energy. We consistently update our research offerings to ensure our clients are aware of the latest trends existent in the market. Emergen Research has a strong base of experienced analysts from varied areas of expertise. Our industry experience and ability to develop a concrete solution to any research problems provides our clients with the ability to secure an edge over their respective competitors.

Contact Us:

Eric Lee

Corporate Sales Specialist

Emergen Research | Web: www.emergenresearch.com

Direct Line: +1 (604) 757-9756

E-mail: [email protected]

Facebook | LinkdIn | Twitter | Blogs