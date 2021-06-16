Precision Irrigation Market Growth, Drivers, Demand, Merger, Acquisition, SWOT Analysis, PESTELE Analysis and Business Opportunities by 2027

The global Precision Irrigation Market will be worth USD 20.99 Billion by 2027, according to a current analysis by Emergen Research. The growth of this market can be attributed to the increasing global population and the growing demand for agricultural production. Rising government initiatives such as subsidies and low-interest loans to increase the adoption of modern irrigation systems are expected to drive the demand for the system over the forecast period.

In February 2019, Israel based irrigation solutions supplier Rivulis opened a manufacturing plant in Guanajuato, Central Mexico. The company announced that it is expanding its global footprint with the establishment of the new manufacturing plant. The new plant is set to become the largest manufacturing site for drip irrigation in the Americas.

Key Highlights From The Report

The drip irrigation segment held the largest market share of 48.8% in 2019 as it helps in the conservation of water and prevents the nutrient loss of the plants.

The agricultural segment is forecasted to grow with the fastest CAGR of 13.2% over the forecast period as the open fields and greenhouses increasingly adopt the precision irrigation system in order to increase crop productivity.

The Asia Pacific region is expected to be the fastest-growing region over the forecast period due to the increasing government initiatives to adopt modern agricultural techniques. Moreover, in 2020, Asia Pacific was the largest consumer of drip irrigation.

Key participants include The Toro Company, Rain Bird Corporation, Netafim Ltd., Jain Irrigation Systems Ltd., Lindsay Corporation, Rivulis Irrigation Ltd., Valmont Industries Inc., Elgo Irrigation Ltd., Chinadrip Irrigation Equipment Co. Ltd., and Nelson Irrigation Corporation, among others.

Emergen Research has segmented the global Precision Irrigation Market on the basis of Type, Application, and region:

Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027) Sprinkler Irrigation Drip Irrigation Others

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027) Agricultural (open field, greenhouses) Non-Agricultural (Golf Courses, Residential, sports ground, Turf & Landscapes, Forestry)



Major Geographies Analyzed in the Report:

North America (U.S., Canada)

Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU)

AsiaPacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)

Key Reasons to Buy This Report:

The report evaluates the most prominent market growth potentials, dynamic market trends, driving factors, restraints, investment opportunities, and threats.

It entails a detailed inspection of the Precision Irrigation market, elaborating on its core segments. The report conducts historical and future assessments of the market dynamics and offers precise data in a well-organized order.

The report provides the reader with a deep understanding of the industry variables, manufacturers’ value chain, sales volume, market share, competitive landscape, and powerful business tactics.

Furthermore, the report identifies the key regions and segments that influence the Precision Irrigation market.

Table Of Content:

Chapter 1. Methodology & Sources

1.1. Market Definition

1.2. Research Scope

1.3. Methodology

1.4. Research Sources

1.4.1. Primary

1.4.2. Secondary

1.4.3. Paid Sources

1.5. Market Estimation Technique

Chapter 2. Executive Summary

2.1. Summary Snapshot, 2019-2027

Chapter 3. Key Insights

Chapter 4. Precision Irrigation Market Segmentation & Impact Analysis

4.1. Precision Irrigation Market Material Segmentation Analysis

4.2. Industrial Outlook

4.2.1. Market indicators analysis

4.2.2. Market drivers analysis

4.2.2.1. Increasing need to reduce the consumption of water

4.2.2.2. Rising demand for efficient irrigation system

4.2.2.3. Favorable government initiatives to adopt modern irrigation systems

4.2.2.4. Increasing utilization of advanced technologies to enhance the efficiency of the traditional irrigation system

4.2.3. Market restraints analysis

4.2.3.1. High technological cost of the system

4.2.3.2. Lack of skillsets and technical knowledge among farmers

4.2.3.3. Present challenging economic conditions due to the pandemic

4.3. Technological Insights

4.4. Regulatory Framework

4.5. Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

4.6. Competitive Metric Space Analysis

4.7. Price trend Analysis

4.8. Covid-19 Impact Analysis

Chapter 5. Precision Irrigation Market By Type Insights & Trends, Revenue (USD Million), Volume (Kilo Tons)

5.1. Type Dynamics & Market Share, 2019 & 2027

5.1.1. Sprinkler Irrigation

5.1.2. Drip Irrigation

5.1.3. Others

Read More…!

