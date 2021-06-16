Ultraviolet Disinfectant Equipment Market Overview, Merger and Acquisitions, Business Opportunities, Segments and Industry Forecast By 2027

Ultraviolet disinfectant equipment is of immense importance in combatting microbial contamination in water. Nonetheless, microbes should be appropriately exposed to ultraviolet light for effective water disinfection. This equipment is deployed for use in applications extending from the residential homes’ drinking water purification to water supply disinfection of the whole municipality to industrial wastewater treatment.

Ultraviolet (UV-C) disinfectant equipment for recycling of water is considered to be a safe, cost-effective, safe, and efficient method used in industrial areas where considerable amounts of water are used during the production process and converted to waste wastewater.

Key Highlights From The Report

In September 2019, a new product-line of Xylem’s closed ultraviolet disinfection equipment, Wedeco Acton PE, was launched for application in salt water and hard water systems. The product is developed for disinfection purpose in aquaria, well boats, zoos, aquaculture farms, saltwater hot springs, and similar places with saltwater surroundings.

In the residential application, ultraviolet disinfectant equipment finds usage in drinking water disinfection owing to the increasing population and diminishing freshwater resources is projected to drive the market demand in the forecast period.

The North American region dominated the market in 2019 and is estimated to have a CAGR of 10.8% in the period 20202-2027. The high market demand is attributed to the growing implementation of ultraviolet disinfectant equipment in the treatment of water & wastewater and the food & beverage industry.

Key participants include American Ultraviolet, Trojan Technologies, Atlantic Ultraviolet Corporation, Xylem Inc., Halma PLC, Advanced UV Inc., Kuraray Co. Ltd., Evoqua Water Technologies LLC, Hoenle AG, and Atlantium Technologies Ltd., among others.

Emergen Research has segmented the global ultraviolet disinfectant equipment market on the basis of component, application, end-users, and region:

Component Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2017-2027) UV Lamps Quartz Sleeves Reactor Chambers Controller Units Others

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2017-2027) Water Treatment Wastewater Treatment Air Disinfection Process Water Disinfection Surface Disinfection

End-Users Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2017-2027) Residential Commercial Municipal Industrial



The research study also offers insights into various regulatory frameworks and evaluates the growth of the industry in each key region of the world. The report also provides an assessment of the micro and macro-economic factors influencing the growth of the market in the mentioned regions. The global Ultraviolet Disinfectant Equipment market is segmented into the following based on the key regions of the world:

North America (U.S., Canada)

Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU)

Asia Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)

Key Factors influencing market remuneration:

The global Ultraviolet Disinfectant Equipment market report includes a detailed study of the product spectrum of the market and further describes the different product types, including One-sided, Two-sided, and Others.

The report zeroes in on the overall market dynamics and presents information with regard to the producers and distributors, manufacturing cost structure, and downstream buyers.

Details pertaining to the expected growth rate, industry share, revenue accumulated, and product segmentation are depicted in this report.

The application landscape of the global Ultraviolet Disinfectant Equipment market can be categorized into For Human, For Animals, and Others.

The study further examines the industry share and product demand of each application, coupled with the predicted growth patterns of the various application segments.

Other vital factors, such as market concentration ratio and raw material processing rate, have also been covered under the latest study.

Table Of Content:

Chapter 1. Methodology & Sources

1.1. Market Definition

1.2. Research Scope

1.3. Methodology

1.4. Research Sources

1.4.1. Primary

1.4.2. Secondary

1.4.3. Paid Sources

1.5. Market Estimation Technique

Chapter 2. Executive Summary

2.1. Summary Snapshot, 2019-2027

Chapter 3. Key Insights

Chapter 4. Ultraviolet Disinfection Equipment Market Segmentation & Impact Analysis

4.1. Ultraviolet Disinfection Equipment Market Material Segmentation Analysis

4.2. Industrial Outlook

4.2.1. Market indicators analysis

4.2.2. Market drivers analysis

4.2.2.1. Rising incidence of infectious diseases

4.2.2.2. Rising demand for safe drinking water, especially in the APAC region

4.2.2.3. Favorable government initiatives

4.2.2.4. Prevalence of COVID-19

4.2.3. Market restraints analysis

4.2.3.1. Cost-prohibitive equipment

4.3. Technological Insights

4.4. Regulatory Framework

4.5. Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

4.6. Competitive Metric Space Analysis

4.7. Price trend Analysis

4.8. Covid-19 Impact Analysis

Chapter 5. Ultraviolet Disinfection Equipment Market By Component Insights & Trends, Revenue (USD Million)

5.1. Component Dynamics & Market Share, 2019 & 2027

5.1.1. UV Lamps

5.1.2. Quartz Sleeves

5.1.3. Reactor Chambers

5.1.4. Controller Units

5.1.5. Others

CONTINUED…!

