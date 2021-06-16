Sugar Substitutes Market Business Scenario Analysis By Global Industry Size, Share, Demand, Segments and Opportunity Assessment till 2027

The global Sugar Substitutes Market is forecasted to be worth USD 22.53 Billion in 2027, according to a new report by Emergen Research. The growth of this market can be attributed to the growing awareness among consumers regarding the adverse effect of sugar on health that increases diabetes and obesity.

The rapid urbanization, coupled with the increasing spending power of consumers on processed food and beverages in the developing economies, is most likely to propel the industry’s growth of the region. Besides, the presence of a large number of key manufacturers in the Asia Pacific region is expected to drive the demand of the industry. The increasing investments in the R & D to introduce novel products containing blends of sugar substitutes and prebiotics or probiotics are projected to present lucrative opportunities for the emerging players in the industry.

Key Highlights From The Report

In October 2019, ClearFlo, a stevia flavor enhancer, was launched by Cargill. The ClearFlo was made in order to meet the requirements of high-intensity sweeteners in the industry.

The natural segment held the largest market share of 56.4% in the year 2019. The shift of consumer preferences from synthetic or artificial sugar substitutes towards natural and organic products is expected to drive the growth of the industry. As per the sugar alliance organization, almost 20% of the U.S. citizens agreed that they prefer natural sugar substitute-based food or drink products.

The Stevia dominated the market for sugar substitutes in 2019 due to its zero calories and zero glycemic index characteristics. For example, over the past five years, approximately 10,000 stevia-based beverages and food products have been introduced, out of which most of the launces included soft drink production.

Key participants include Cargill, Incorporated, Tate & Lyle PLC, Archer Daniels Midland Company, PureCircle Limited, Ingredion Incorporated, Ajinomoto Co., Inc., E.I. Dupont De Nemours and Company, Roquette, JK Sucralose Inc., and The Nutra Sweet Company, among others.

Market Segmentation:

Emergen Research has segmented the global Sugar Substitutes Market on the basis of Origin, Type, Composition, Application, and region:

Origin Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027) Artificial/Synthetic Natural

Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027) High-fructose syrups Low-intensity sweeteners High-intensity sweeteners

Composition Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027) Sugar Alcohols Stevia Saccharine Sucralose Cyclamate Aspartame Others

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027) Beverage Food Pharmaceuticals Personal care



Regional Analysis:

The report provides an investigation of the global market in various geographical regions. The regional analysis states the global market is bifurcated into North America, Europe, Latin America, Asia Pacific, and Middle East & Africa. The report also covers import export consumption, supply and demand ratio, cost, pricing analysis, gross margin, and revenue estimation of each player in each region. The report covers a detailed examination of the market scenarios and trends on a regional and global level.

Key geographical regions analyzed in the report:

North America (U.S., Canada)

Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU)

Asia Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)

Elucidating the competitive scenario of the Global Sugar Substitutes Market:

The comprehensive global Sugar Substitutes market analysis includes meaningful insights into the competitive spectrum of this business sphere. It goes on to enlist the detailed profiles of each market competitor.

The latest report includes the industry share, production facilities, development prospects,and geographies served by each market player.

The study also showcases the extensive product portfolios of the prominent market contenders and offers critical data and information about the application scope, as well as specifications of these products.

In addition, the study presents the fundamental market insights, pricing rangeof products offered by these companies, and the gross profits and losses experienced by these players throughout their market tenures.

