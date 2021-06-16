Breath Analyzers Market Key Companies, Business Opportunities, Competitive Landscape and Industry Analysis Research Report by 2027

The global Breath Analyzers Market will be worth USD 22.79 billion by 2027, according to a recent report by Emergen Research. Factors like increasing alcohol and substance abuse coupled with strict government laws are the major factors driving market growth. Growing number of approvals from restrictive bodies like the European Commission and U.S. FDA, along with increasing traction of smartphone-based breath analyzers is accelerating the market growth.

There are innovative product offerings by major companies operating in the market, particularly for medical applications, are anticipated to fuel the growth of breath analyzers market across the globe throughout the forecast period. However, despite the multiple advantages of breath analyzers, issues like discrepancy in results and hygiene considerations pose major threats to the expansion of this market.

Get a free sample copy of the report @ https://www.emergenresearch.com/request-sample/164

Key Highlights From The Report.

With a progressive CAGR of 29.3% during the forecast period, Asia Pacific in likely to exhibit a profitable share of the industry owing to untapped market potential and increasing awareness about technologically advanced and commercially available products.

Prominent growth in the demand for accurate, fast and easy methods for initial diagnosis of diseases such as chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD), asthma and cancer is stimulating market growth. Additionally, utilization of breath analyzers to assess carbon monoxide quantity in exhaled air for smoking cessation is forecasted to drive market growth during the forecast span.

Key participants include Alcohol Countermeasure Systems, Quest products, Inc., Alcovisor, AK GlobalTech Corp, Dragerwerk AG & Co. KGaA, Lifeloc Technologies, Corp., Akers Biosciences, Inc. and Toshiba Medical Systems among others.

Breath Analyzers Market Segmentation

For the purpose of this report, Emergen Research has segmented into the global Breath Analyzers Market on the technology, application and region:

Technology Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027) Fuel cell technology Semiconductor oxide sensor technology Infrared spectroscopy (IR) Chemical crystal technology Others

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027) Alcohol detection Drug abuse detection Tuberculosis detection Asthma detection Others



The research study also offers insights into various regulatory frameworks and evaluates the growth of the industry in each key region of the world. The report also provides an assessment of the micro and macro-economic factors influencing the growth of the market in the mentioned regions. The global Breath Analyzers market is segmented into the following based on the key regions of the world:

North America (U.S., Canada)

Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU)

Asia Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)

Request customization of the report @ https://www.emergenresearch.com/request-for-customization/164

Key Factors influencing market remuneration:

The global Breath Analyzers market report includes a detailed study of the product spectrum of the market and further describes the different product types, including One-sided, Two-sided, and Others.

The report zeroes in on the overall market dynamics and presents information with regard to the producers and distributors, manufacturing cost structure, and downstream buyers.

Details pertaining to the expected growth rate, industry share, revenue accumulated, and product segmentation are depicted in this report.

The application landscape of the global Breath Analyzers market can be categorized into For Human, For Animals, and Others.

The study further examines the industry share and product demand of each application, coupled with the predicted growth patterns of the various application segments.

Other vital factors, such as market concentration ratio and raw material processing rate, have also been covered under the latest study.

Table Of Content:

Chapter 1. Methodology & Sources

1.1. Market Definition

1.2. Research Scope

1.3. Methodology

1.4. Research Sources

1.4.1. Primary

1.4.2. Secondary

1.4.3. Paid Sources

1.5. Market Estimation Technique

Chapter 2. Executive Summary

2.1. Summary Snapshot, 2019-2027

Chapter 3. Key Insights

Chapter 4. Breath Analyzers Market Segmentation & Impact Analysis

4.1. Breath Analyzers Market Material Segmentation Analysis

4.2. Industrial Outlook

4.2.1. Market indicators analysis

4.2.2. Market drivers analysis

4.2.2.1. Increasing traction of smartphone-based breath analyzers

4.2.2.2. Growing number of approvals and quality certifications from regulatory bodies

4.2.3. Market restraints analysis

4.2.3.1. Awareness regarding accuracy and hygiene

4.3. Technological Insights

4.4. Regulatory Framework

4.5. Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

4.6. Competitive Metric Space Analysis

4.7. Price trend Analysis

4.8. Covid-19 Impact Analysis

Chapter 5. Breath Analyzers Market By Technology Type Insights & Trends, Revenue (USD Million)

5.1. Technology Type Dynamics & Market Share, 2019 & 2027

5.1.1. Fuel cell technology

5.1.2. Semiconductor oxide sensor technology

5.1.3. Infrared spectroscopy (IR)

5.1.4. Chemical crystal technology

5.1.5. Others

Chapter 6. Breath Analyzers Market By Application Insights & Trends Revenue (USD Million)

6.1. Application Dynamics & Market Share, 2019 & 2027

6.1.1. Alcohol detection

6.1.2. Drug abuse detection

6.1.3. Tuberculosis detection

6.1.4. Asthma detection

6.1.5. Others

CONTINUED…!

Get a broad analysis of the COVID19 impact on the Breath Analyzers market @ https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/breath-analyzers-market

Thank you for reading our report. To know more about the report or to inquire about customization, please connect with us. Our team will ensure the report is customized accordingly to meet your requirements.

Have a Look at Related Reports:

Alopecia Market By Type, By Application, By End-Users, By Distribution Channel, Forecasts to 2027

Medical Cannabis Market By Product Type (Oil, Buds, Tinctures), By Application (Chronic Pain, Mental Disorders, Anorexia, Seizures, Muscle Spasm, Cancer, Others), By Route of Administration, By Distribution Channel, and By Region, Forecasts to 2027

Computational Biology Market By Service-Type (In-House, Contract), By Application (Cellular & Biology Simulation, Drug discovery and disease modeling, Pre-clinical drug development), By End-Use (Academics, Industry, Commercial), and By Region, and By Region, Forecasts to 2027

Quantum Dots Market By Material (Cadmium-Based, Cadmium-Free), By Product (Displays, Lasers, Solar Cells, Medical Devices, Photodetectors, Others), By End User (Consumer, Commercial, Healthcare, Defense, Telecommunications) and By Regions Forecasts to 2027

Industrial Control Systems Security Market By Security Type (Network, Application, Database, Endpoint), By Service (Incident Response Services, Support, and Maintenance, Managed Security Services, and Others), By Solution, By End-Use, By Region Forecasts to 2027

About Emergen Research

Emergen Research is a market research and consulting company that provides syndicated research reports, customized research reports, and consulting services. Our solutions purely focus on your purpose to locate, target, and analyze consumer behavior shifts across demographics, across industries, and help clients make smarter business decisions. We offer market intelligence studies ensuring relevant and fact-based research across multiple industries, including Healthcare, Touch Points, Chemicals, Types, and Energy. We consistently update our research offerings to ensure our clients are aware of the latest trends existent in the market. Emergen Research has a strong base of experienced analysts from varied areas of expertise. Our industry experience and ability to develop a concrete solution to any research problems provides our clients with the ability to secure an edge over their respective competitors.

Contact Us:

Eric Lee

Corporate Sales Specialist

Emergen Research | Web: www.emergenresearch.com

Direct Line: +1 (604) 757-9756

E-mail: [email protected]

Facebook | LinkdIn | Twitter | Blogs