Isobutanol Market Revenue Share, Growth Factors, Trends, Analysis & Forecast, 2021–2027

The global Isobutanol market is forecast to reach USD 1.56 Billion by 2027, according to a new report by Reports and Data. Rising demand for isobutanol through diverse end-use industries, including oil & gas and chemical intermediates, is anticipated to enhance its production over the forecast period. Isobutanol’s introduction as a synthetic medium for the development of isobutyl esters has also led to market penetration. Isobutanol-associated intrinsic characteristics such as medium volatility and minimal miscibility are considered to be favorable for market growth.

Overall, the production of effective and advanced technologies, increased demand from the paint and coating industries, building and automobile industries, increased packaged food industries in various developed countries, booming pharmaceutical industries and advantageous isobutanol properties such as medium flexibility, minimal miscibility, enhanced gloss and flow and prevented blushing are among the prime growth drivers for the market. Additionally, the marketing of bio-isobutanol manufacturing through biological fermentation expanded isobutene acceptance for use in newer vertical industrial economies, and developing economies such as China, India, and others will create new prospects for the global isobutanol industry.

The report presents a panoramic view of the competitive landscape of the Isobutanol market, covering details about the key manufacturers and companies, price analysis, revenue estimation, gross profit margins, business expansion plans, and other vital details that offers the readers deep insights into each company operating in the industry. The report also focuses on strategic alliances in the Isobutanol market, such as mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures, product launches, brand promotions, collaborations, licensing agreements, partnerships, corporate and government deals, and others.

Top Players Analyzed in the Report are:

BASF, The Dow Chemical Company, Eastman Chemical Company, Toray, Fitesa, Formosa Plastics Corp., Oxea GmbH, Mitsubishi Chemical Corporation, Perstorp Holding AB and Sasol Ltd. among others.

For a comprehensive value chain analysis, the report covers the downstream and upstream essentials of the Isobutanol market. It also pays special focus on the growth process, macro- and micro-economic factors, raw material sources analysis, and other technical data. The report further segments the market on the basis of types, applications, and regions and offers insights into the segments that have the highest penetration and profit margin, along with recent developments based on geographies.

Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Synthetic

Bio-based

Others

Distribution Channel Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Online

Offline

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Oil & Gas

Solvents & Coatings

Chemical Intermediate

Others

Regional Analysis Covers:

North America (U.S., Canada)

Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU)

Asia Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)

