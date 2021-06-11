Hybrid Adhesives and Hybrid Sealants Market Demand, Supply, Growth Factors, Latest Rising Trend & Forecast to 2026

The growth of the market is driven by the increased environmental regulations in North American & Europe and rise in economic growth in emerging countries such as China and India

Market Size – USD 5.56 billion in 2018, Market Growth – CAGR of 7.23%, Market Trends – Growing demand for hybrid resins in adhesives and sealants manufacturing industry

The Hybrid Adhesives and Hybrid Sealants Market is estimated to grow from USD 5.56 billion in 2018 to USD 9.96 billion by 2026, at a CAGR of 7.23%, during the forecast period. The market is driven by increased environmental regulations in North American and European developed counties and economic growth in emerging countries such as China and India.

Asia Pacific is likely to rise over the forecast timeline at the leading CAGR. This is mainly due to the increasing production of automobiles and the expansion of the construction and building sector in developing economies such as South Korea, China, India and Vietnam, which for myriad applications depend significantly on hybrid adhesives and sealants.

Further key findings from the report suggest

The market for epoxy – cyanoacrylate resin is expected to reach USD 3.39 Billion in 2026, at a CAGR of 6.84%. Epoxy – cyanoacrylate resin provides exceptional bonding strength to various substrates including plastic, metal, composite, rubber, and other substrate. Epoxy – cyanoacrylate resin provides fast fixation, which reduces assembly time, and a robust cure is quickly achieved even at low temperatures.

The automotive and transportation segment is expected to grow the highest at a CAGR of 8.30% during the forecast period. Sealant is a substance used to block the passage of fluids in materials, a type of mechanical seal, through the surface or joints or openings. Sealant is sometimes synonymous with caulking in construction and also serves the purposes of blocking the transmission of dust, sound and heat.

The building & construction segment is estimated to reach at USD 4.28 Billion, in 2026, at a CAGR of 7.87%. Hybrid adhesives & hybrid sealants are used in a wide range of building and construction industry sub – applications such as flooring, tiling, waterproofing, carpet laying, wall covering, insulation, roofing, civil work, façade, parquet, and others.

Asia-Pacific is expected to grow the largest and is expected to reach USD 2.93 Billion in 2026, at a CAGR of 8.15%. This can be attributed to rising demand from economies in the Asia Pacific region for hybrid adhesives & hybrid sealants, including countries like India, China, South Korea, Vietnam, Taiwan, and Singapore.

Europe is expected to reach USD 2.79 Billion in 2026, at a CAGR of 6.76%. Europe is a vital market for hybrid adhesives and sealants, powered by countries like Germany, Spain, and the United Kingdom.

The major players in the market are Wacker Chemie AG (Germany), Sika AG (Switzerland), Bostik (France), Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (Germany), Tremco illbruck GmbH & Co. KG. (Germany), 3M Company (US),Illinois Tool Works Incorporation (US), Soudal (Belgium), Kisling AG (Switzerland) and H.B. Fuller (US).

Segments covered in the report:

This report forecasts volume and revenue growth at a global, regional & country level, and provides an analysis on the industry trends in each of the sub-segments from 2016 to 2026. For the purpose of this study, Reports and Data have segmented the market on the basis of resin, applications, product-type and regional analysis.

Resin (Thousand Units: 2016-2026 and Revenue, USD Million; 2016-2026)

MS Polymer Hybrid

Epoxy-Polyurethane

Epoxy-Cyanoacrylate

Applications (Thousand Units: 2016-2026 and Revenue, USD Million; 2016-2026)

Building & Construction

Automotive & Transportation

Industrial Assembly

Product Type (Thousand Units: 2016-2026 and Revenue, USD Million; 2016-2026)

Threadlockers

Instant Adhesives

Structural Adhesives

Retaining Compounds

Electrically Conductive Adhesives

Film Adhesives

Thread Sealants

Others

Region (Thousand Units: 2016-2026 and Revenue, USD Million; 2016-2026)

North America US Canada

Europe Germany France UK Italy Spain Rest of the Europe

Asia Pacific China India Japan Rest of Asia Pacific

Latin America Brazil Rest of LATAM

Middle East & Africa

