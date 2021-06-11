Airborne LiDAR Market Size, Share, Growth, Analysis, Trend, and Forecast Research Report by 2027

Emergen Research offers an updated and up-to-the-minute study on the Global Airborne LiDAR Market and contains estimations of market size, revenue, production and consumption, CAGR, gross margin, price analysis, and other key elements. The report also offers a comprehensive study about the current and emerging trends observed in the market, along with an emphasis on the key driving and restraining factors. The report further sheds light on the micro and macro-economic aspects that are anticipated to shape the demand of the Airborne LiDAR industry. Moreover, it also covers the competitive landscape, including the profiles and business overview of the key companies and SWOT analysis.

Due to the increasing demand for remote scouting and geo exploration operations, the airborne LiDAR market is expected to grow significantly over the forecast timeframe. In different fields, such as geographic measurements and corridor mapping, the growing demand for 3D imaging is expected to further fuel market growth.

Key Highlights From The Report

In the forecast timeframe, the fixed-wing aircraft are accounted for the largest market. Fixed-wing aircraft include non-moving wings that are controlled by a propeller or piston. This is quite frequently used for extended travel times.

Over the forecast period, the laser segment is expected to hold the largest market. The segmental development is stimulated by this component’s benefits, like greater reliability and performance in terms of standard and 3D imaging.

Due to Airborne LiDAR systems’ extensive use in spacecraft and fighter jets for advanced protection and 3D imaging, the aerospace & defense segment is expected to hold the largest market over the forecast timeframe.

The collective use of LiDAR systems in mapping and scanning solutions is driving the growth of the North American airborne LiDAR market, and this region is expected to dominate the market over the forecast timeframe.

Key participants include Leica Geosystems, Saab AB, FLIR Systems, Inc., Teledyne Technologies International Corp, Faro Technologies, Inc., Lasermap Inc., Merrick & Company, Inc., Xactsense Inc., RIEGL Laser Measurement Systems GmbH, and Firmatek, L.L.C. among others.

Market Segmentation:

Emergen Research has segmented the global Airborne LiDAR Market on the basis of type, platform, component, application, end-use, and region:

Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2017-2027) Bathymetric Topographic

Platform Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2017-2027) UAVs Fixed Wing Aircraft Rotary Wing Aircraft

Component Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2017-2027) Cameras Lasers Micro-electromechanical Systems Inertial Navigation Systems GPS/GNSS

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2017-2027) Exploration & Detection Corridor Mapping Seismology

End-Use Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2017-2027) Mining Aerospace & Defense Transportation & Logistics Agriculture Others



The most prominent geographical segments covered in the report include:

North America (U.S., Canada)

Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU)

Asia Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)

Full Coverage of the Report:

The authors of this report have performed qualitative and quantitative assessments of the global Airborne LiDAR industry and further conducted market estimation for the forecast years of 2020-2027.

The report assesses the global Airborne LiDAR market in detail, focusing on the technological advancements, various industry verticals, distribution channels, diverse product types, and the broad application outlook.

A wide-ranging analysis of the global Airborne LiDAR market’s geographical scenario is an integral part of the report.

In the conclusive section, the report discusses the company profiles of the key market players at length. This section takes a closer look at the financial positions, recent trends and developments, product offerings, and business expansion tactics of the market contenders.

Table Of Content:

Chapter 1. Methodology & Sources

1.1. Market Definition

1.2. Research Scope

1.3. Methodology

1.4. Research Sources

1.4.1. Primary

1.4.2. Secondary

1.4.3. Paid Sources

1.5. Market Estimation Technique

Chapter 2. Executive Summary

2.1. Summary Snapshot, 2019-2027

Chapter 3. Key Insights

Chapter 4. Airborne LiDAR Market Segmentation & Impact Analysis

4.1. Airborne LiDAR Market Segmentation Analysis

4.2. Industrial Outlook

4.2.1. Market indicators analysis

4.2.2. Market drivers analysis

4.2.2.1. The growing demand for geo exploration activities and remote scouting

4.2.2.2. Rising demand for 3D imaging

4.2.2.3. Increasing transportation activities across the world

4.2.3. Market restraints analysis

4.2.3.1. Technical difficulties in the collection , transmission, and quality management of real-time data

4.3. Technological Insights

4.4. Regulatory Framework

4.5. Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

4.6. Competitive Metric Space Analysis

4.7. Price trend Analysis

4.8. Covid-19 Impact Analysis

Chapter 5. Airborne LiDAR Market By Type Insights & Trends Revenue (USD Million)

5.1. Type Dynamics & Market Share, 2019 & 2027

5.1.1. Bathymetric

5.1.2. Topographic

Chapter 6. Airborne LiDAR Market By Platform Insights & Trends Revenue (USD Million)

6.1. Platform Dynamics & Market Share, 2019 & 2027

6.1.1. UAVs

6.1.2. Fixed Wing Aircraft

6.1.3. Rotary Wing Aircraft

CONTINUED…!

