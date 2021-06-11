Anti Fingerprint Coatings Market Business Scenario Analysis By Global Industry Size, Share, Demand, Segments and Opportunity Assessment till 2027

The global Anti-Fingerprint Coatings Market is forecasted to be worth USD 1,297.8 Million by 2027, according to a current analysis by Emergen Research. The market for anti-fingerprint coatings is witnessing an increased demand from consumer goods, automotive, building and construction, and solar panels, among others. Growth in the healthcare sector and a rise in investment in medical instruments and equipment will drive the demand for anti-fingerprint coatings. This type of Coating enhances the readability of display screens under difficult angles and bright-lit settings. The market is witnessing high demand due to the need to enhance visibility and aesthetic appeal.

The report is furnished with the impact of the current COVID-19 pandemic. The pandemic is rearranging every aspect of the market from the global economic scenario to product demands and supply chains. The report assesses the hardest-hit sectors of the industry to offer a better understanding of the changes in the Anti Fingerprint Coatings market. The report is updated with the initial and future assessment of the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the Global Anti Fingerprint Coatings Market.

Key Highlights From The Report

Hydrophobic Coating is used to repel water. This type of Coating is advantageous as it includes self-cleanability, decreased dirt retention, improved corrosion and moisture resistance, and also provides extended life expectancy.

The demand for anti-fingerprint coatings is driven by a growing demand for smartphones, which are being used several times a day. These coatings enhance the visibility of the screen. The segment for consumer goods is forecasted to grow with a CAGR of 7.2% during the forecast period.

The anti-fingerprint market in the APAC region is anticipated to grow at the fastest rate in the forecast period. This is due to the growing automotive and building & construction industries. The region also has a large production base for electronics products and robust growth in the manufacture of solar panels.

Key participants include AGC Inc., Cytonix, LLC, Essilor International S.A., Daikin Industries, Ltd., Izovac Ltd., Harves Co., Ltd., NAGASE & Co., Ltd., Leader Optronics Technology Co. Ltd., Nanoslic Protective Ceramic Coatings, and PPG Industries, Inc., among others.

Market Segmentation:

For the purpose of this report, Emergen Research has segmented into the global Anti-Fingerprint Coatings Market on the basis of type, technology, application, and region:

Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027) Hydrophobic Coating Oleophobic Coating

Technology Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027) Vacuum Deposition Sol Gel Others

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027) Consumer Goods Smartphones Laptops and Tablets Television Wearables Others Building & Construction Architectural Glass Ceramic Sanitary ware Automotive Solar Panels Others



The most prominent geographical segments covered in the report include:

North America (U.S., Canada)

Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU)

Asia Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)

Full Coverage of the Report:

The authors of this report have performed qualitative and quantitative assessments of the global Anti Fingerprint Coatings industry and further conducted market estimation for the forecast years of 2020-2027.

The report assesses the global Anti Fingerprint Coatings market in detail, focusing on the technological advancements, various industry verticals, distribution channels, diverse product types, and the broad application outlook.

A wide-ranging analysis of the global Anti Fingerprint Coatings market’s geographical scenario is an integral part of the report.

In the conclusive section, the report discusses the company profiles of the key market players at length. This section takes a closer look at the financial positions, recent trends and developments, product offerings, and business expansion tactics of the market contenders.

