Needle Coke Market Outlook, Industry Demand and Supply, Key Prospects, Future Growth, Forecast and Top Manufacturers Analysis Report by Emergen Research

The surge in energy vehicles increases the consumption of needle coke in electric vehicles. The rise in demand for steel recycling is assumed to augment market growth in the coming years. Volatility in the global natural gas and crude oil due to the demand and supply fluctuations will limit market growth. There is also a growing demand for the needle coke product from various end-use industries like construction and oil and gas. It acts as a raw material in steel recycling and application in engineering, automobile, and aerospace.

Key Highlights From The Report

In September 2020, Indian Oil Corporation announced its plan to invest Rs1,268 crore or USD 1.7 Million in a new petroleum needle coke in Odisha at its Paradip Refinery unit. The unit is proposed to have a capacity of 56ktpy.

The super-premium grade exhibits a low puffin rate, low coefficient of thermal expansion (CTE), which ensures higher productivity by 5% in the recycling operations of steel. The super-premium grade is also the finest grade used in the production of high-quality ultra-high power (UHP) graphite electrodes.

The market in the Asia Pacific region dominated the needle coke market share in the year 2019 and is anticipated to have a CAGR of 7.5% during the forecast period. The high market share in the region is due to the growth of the manufacturing sector and growing infrastructure.

Key participants include Mitsubishi Chemical Corporation, Phillips 66, Graftech International, Indian Oil Corporation Limited, Sumitomo Chemical Company, Sojitz Ject Corporation, China National Petroleum Corporation, Baosteel Group, Asbury Carbon Inc., and Graphite India Limited, among others.

Market Segmentation:

For the purpose of this report, Emergen Research has segmented into the global Needle Coke Market on the basis of product type, grade, application, and region:

Product Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027) Coal-Based Needle Coke Petroleum-Based Needle Coke

Grade Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027) Super-Premium Grade Premium Grade Intermediate-Premium Grade

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027) Electrodes Silicon Metal & Ferroalloys Carbon Black Rubber Compounds Others



The most prominent geographical segments covered in the report include:

North America (U.S., Canada)

Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU)

Asia Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)

