Electronic Skin Patches Market Investment Opportunities, Industry Share & Trend Analysis Report to 2027

The global electronic skin patches market is projected to be worth USD 18.10 Billion by 2027, according to a current analysis by Emergen Research. The electronic skin patches market observes a rapid growth attributed to the surging usage of wearable health monitoring devices. Electronic skin patches, flexible and thin wearable products, attach to the human skin deploying biocompatible adhesives. As an instance, the application of electronic skin patches on a definite skin area can replace a heart rate monitor strap, positioned and held around the human body, and might face the risk of being misplaced.

The research report gives a special focus on the strengths and weaknesses of the leading participants and offers a comprehensive SWOT analysis and an investigative study for their evolution through extensive historical analysis. Additionally, the global Electronic Skin Patches market is segmented into product types, applications, regions, and end-user industries. The report utilizes Porter’s Five Forces analysis to offer accurate predictions about the growth rate of the market. The study investigates and assesses the global Electronic Skin Patches market in terms of market size, market share, and revenue generation. The report also assesses the growth of the segments of the Electronic Skin Patches market over the forecast timeline.

In January 2019, Holst Centre announced the launch of a disposable health patch for taking measurements of vital signs associated with human health. An essential technology enhancement in this groundbreaking health patch is incorporating an extensive range of sensors into MUSEIC V3 SoC solution by imec.

Electroactive polymers held the second largest market share in 2019 as it can alter size and shape based on the fluctuating electric field. These polymers possess distinctive properties like low density, improved mechanical flexibility, structural simplicity, absence of acoustic noise, and low cost.

Cosmetic patches drive an innovative delivering system of active cosmetic ingredients across the skin barrier, thereby resolving the hurdles associated with stability observed during the usage of specific actives.

Europe contributed to the second largest electronic skin patches market share in 2019 attributed to the developing healthcare sector and increased investment in R&D activities.

Key participants include iRhytm Technologies, Xensio, VivaLnk Inc., Holst Center, Plastic Electronic GmbH, MC10, Philips, Xenoma, Quad Industries, and Sensium Healthcare Ltd., among others.

Market Segmentation:

Emergen Research has segmented the global electronic skin patches market on the basis of component, application, end-users, and region:

Component Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027) Stretchable Circuits Photovoltaic Systems Stretchable Conductors Electroactive Polymers

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027) Health Monitoring Systems Drug Delivery Systems Cosmetics

End-Users Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027) Hospitals & Clinics Research Institutes Cosmetic Firms Others



The most prominent geographical segments covered in the report include:

North America (U.S., Canada)

Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU)

Asia Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)

Full Coverage of the Report:

The authors of this report have performed qualitative and quantitative assessments of the global Electronic Skin Patches industry and further conducted market estimation for the forecast years of 2020-2027.

The report assesses the global Electronic Skin Patches market in detail, focusing on the technological advancements, various industry verticals, distribution channels, diverse product types, and the broad application outlook.

A wide-ranging analysis of the global Electronic Skin Patches market’s geographical scenario is an integral part of the report.

In the conclusive section, the report discusses the company profiles of the key market players at length. This section takes a closer look at the financial positions, recent trends and developments, product offerings, and business expansion tactics of the market contenders.

Table Of Content:

Chapter 1. Methodology & Sources

1.1. Market Definition

1.2. Research Scope

1.3. Methodology

1.4. Research Sources

1.4.1. Primary

1.4.2. Secondary

1.4.3. Paid Sources

1.5. Market Estimation Technique

Chapter 2. Executive Summary

2.1. Summary Snapshot, 2019-2027

Chapter 3. Key Insights

Chapter 4. Electronic Skin Patches Market Segmentation & Impact Analysis

4.1. Electronic Skin Patches Market Material Segmentation Analysis

4.2. Industrial Outlook

4.2.1. Market indicators analysis

4.2.2. Market drivers analysis

4.2.2.1. Growing geriatric population

4.2.2.2. Surging usage of wearable devices

4.2.2.3. Growing inclination to health fitness

4.2.2.4. Advancement in robotics

4.2.2.5. Rising occurrence of chronic diseases

4.2.3. Market restraints analysis

4.2.3.1. Cost-prohibitive devices

4.3. Technological Insights

4.4. Regulatory Framework

4.5. Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

4.6. Competitive Metric Space Analysis

4.7. Price trend Analysis

4.8. Covid-19 Impact Analysis

Chapter 5. Electronic Skin Patches Market By Component Insights & Trends, Revenue (USD Million)

5.1. Component Dynamics & Market Share, 2019 & 2027

5.1.1. Stretchable Circuits

5.1.2. Photovoltaic Systems

5.1.3. Stretchable Conductors

5.1.4. Electroactive Polymers

CONTINUED…!

