AI In Healthcare Market Manufacturers, Type, Application, Regions and Forecast to 2027

The latest study titled “Global AI In Healthcare Market”, released by Emergen Research, encompasses a comprehensive database determined through a thorough assessment of the significant market information gathered using primary and secondary data collection methods. The latest report is inclusive of important statistical representation of the accrued data and information, press releases, national government documentation, recent market activities, financial reports, annual reports, relevant patent and administrative databases, as well as a wide array of internal and external factors influencing market development over the forecast timeframe.

Artificial intelligence (AI) has emerged as a radical transformational force in the global healthcare arena. Both providers and seekers in the patient care continuum have benefitted from the profound impact of AI-driven tools. Over the past decade, the healthcare space has expanded and evolved at an unprecedented scale, and the role of AI integration into this sector has been highly significant. AI in healthcare offers countless opportunities to organizations to capitalize on state-of-the-art technology to provide more efficient interventions, starting from chronic diseases like cancer to radiologic procedures and risk assessment.

Get a sample copy of the Global AI In Healthcare Market report @ https://www.emergenresearch.com/request-sample/248

IBM had acquired RedHat in July 2019 to pair its innovation and industry expertise with RedHat’s open hybrid cloud technologies. Together, the companies developed a next-generation hybrid multi-cloud platform for healthcare organizations to help them securely manage medical data and deploy the applications on multiple public and private clouds and premises.

The leading companies operating in the global AI in healthcare market include IBM (Watson Health), AiCure, Atomwise, Inc., Lifegraph, APIXIO, Inc., Cyrcadia Health Inc., Enlitic, Inc., iCarbonX, Zebra Medical Vision Ltd, Butterfly Network, Inc., Insilico Medicine, Inc., Sophia Genetics, Pathway Genomics Corporation, Modernizing Medicine, Sense.ly, and Welltok, among others.

AI In Healthcare Market Segmentation:

Technology Type:

Machine Learning

Deep Learning

Reinforcement Learning

Supervised Learning

Unsupervised Learning

Others

Computer Vision

Context-Aware Computing

Natural Language Processing

Offering:

Software

AI Platform

Machine Learning Framework

Application Program Interface

AI Solutions

Cloud

On-Premise

Deployment & Integration

Support & Maintenance

Hardware

Processor

GPU

MPU

ASIC

FPGA

Network

Memory

Application:

Inpatient Care & Hospital Management

Medical Imaging & Diagnostics

Lifestyle Management & Patient Monitoring

Drug Discovery & Research

Patient Data & Risk Analysis

Virtual Assistants

Healthcare Assistance Robots

Emergency Room & Surgery

Precision Medicine

Mental Health

Wearables

Cybersecurity

End-User:

Pharmaceuticals & Biotechnology Companies

Hospitals & Healthcare Providers

Healthcare Payers

Patients

Others (ACOS and MCOS)

Request customization of the report @ https://www.emergenresearch.com/request-for-customization/248

The research study also offers insights into various regulatory frameworks and evaluates the growth of the industry in each key region of the world. The report also provides an assessment of the micro and macro-economic factors influencing the growth of the market in the mentioned regions. The global AI In Healthcare market is segmented into the following based on the key regions of the world:

North America (U.S., Canada)

Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU)

Asia Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)

Additional information offered by the report:

A complete overview of the global AI In Healthcare market.

Detailed examination of the various market dynamics, including drivers, opportunities, challenges, threats, constraints, and development prospects prevailing in the global market.

Diverse market trends observed on regional and global levels. The report also elaborates on the market size and shares governed by the major geographies, combined with a precise growth forecast analysis, cost analysis, micro- and macro-economic indicators, and regulatory framework.

A vivid analysis of the company profiles of the key market contenders operating in the global AI In Healthcare market.

Extensive research & development assessment, and a detailed study of the growing demand for new products and the increasing application of the existing and new products.

To read more about this report, visit @ https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/ai-in-healthcare-market

Thank you for reading our report. For further inquiry about customization, kindly get in touch with us, and our team will make sure the report is best suited for your needs.

Have a Look at Related Reports:

Chromatography Resins Market By Type, By Technology, By Application, Forecasts to 2027

3D Printing Metal Market By Form, By Metal Type, By Technology, By Industry Vertical, Forecasts to 2027

Research Antibodies Market By Market By Product, By Antibody Type (Monoclonal, Polyclonal), By Technology, By Application, By End-Users (Pharmaceutical & Biopharmaceutical Firms, Academic & Research Institutes, Contract Research Organizations), Forecasts to 2027

Depression Treatment Market By Drug Type (Antidepressants, Antipsychotics) By Application (Major Depressive Disorder (MDD), Bipolar Disorder), By End-User (Hospitals, NGOs, Mental Health Centers), By Distribution Channel, and By Region, Forecasts to 2027

Jet Lag Therapy Market By Product (Prescription Drugs, Melatonin, Herbal & Natural Products, Medical Devices, Others), By Distribution Channel (Over the Counter, Online), By End User (Business Travelers, Cabin Crew, Athletes, Seasonal Travelers, Others) and By Regions Forecasts to 2027

About Emergen Research

Emergen Research is a market research and consulting company that provides syndicated research reports, customized research reports, and consulting services. Our solutions purely focus on your purpose to locate, target, and analyze consumer behavior shifts across demographics, across industries, and help clients make smarter business decisions. We offer market intelligence studies ensuring relevant and fact-based research across multiple industries, including Healthcare, Touch Points, Chemicals, Types, and Energy. We consistently update our research offerings to ensure our clients are aware of the latest trends existent in the market. Emergen Research has a strong base of experienced analysts from varied areas of expertise. Our industry experience and ability to develop a concrete solution to any research problems provides our clients with the ability to secure an edge over their respective competitors.

Contact Us:

Eric Lee

Corporate Sales Specialist

Emergen Research | Web: www.emergenresearch.com

Direct Line: +1 (604) 757-9756

E-mail: [email protected]

Facebook | LinkdIn | Twitter | Blogs