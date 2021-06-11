Flexible Sigmoidoscopy Market Outlook, Industry Demand and Supply, Growth Rate, Forecast and Top Manufacturers Analysis Report 2020-2027

The latest study titled “Global Flexible Sigmoidoscopy Market”, released by Emergen Research, encompasses a comprehensive database determined through a thorough assessment of the significantmarket information gathered using primary and secondary data collection methods. The latest report is inclusive of important statistical representation of theaccrued dataand information, press releases, national government documentation, recent market activities, financial reports, annual reports, relevant patent and administrative databases, as well as a wide array of internal and external factors influencing market development over the forecast timeframe.

Sigmoidoscopy is a minimally invasive medical examination in which the large intestine is scanned, starting from the rectum through the sigmoid colon, which is the nearest part of the colon. The two main types of sigmoidoscopy include flexible sigmoidoscopy and rigid sigmoidoscopy. Flexible sigmoidoscopy is a medical procedure that uses a flexible endoscope to examine the rectum and the lower colon (sigmoid colon). On the other hand, the procedure of rigid sigmoidoscopy involves the use of a rigid endoscope for the screening.

The most prominent players participating in this market include:

Olympus

Fujifilm

Pentax Medical

Karl Storz

Parburch Medical

Hmb Endoscopy

RB Medical

Bolton Surgical

Welch Allyn

Flexible Sigmoidoscopy Market Segmentation:

Product Type

Flexible Sigmoidoscope

Rigid Sigmoidoscope

Application

Diagnosis

Monitoring

Others

The global Flexible Sigmoidoscopy market is segmented into the following based on the key regions of the world:

North America (U.S., Canada)

Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU)

Asia Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)

