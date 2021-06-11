Splice Tape Market Size, Analysis, Opportunities and Forecast to 2028 with Top Key Players: Tesa SE, 3M Company, Nitto Denko Corporation, etc.
According to the current analysis of Reports and Data, the global splice tape market was valued at USD 564.5 Million in 2020 and is expected to reach USD 667.2 Million by 2028, at a CAGR of 2.10%. The study covers splicing tapes, a sticky paper like substance used to join the end of a web or roll of a material to the beginning of a web or roll of another new material to make the manufacturing process continual which in turn prevents rethreading the new roll through the machine or press, saving valuable down time.
Key participants are include Tesa SE (Germany), 3M Company (US), Nitto Denko Corporation (Japan), Avery Dennison Corporation (US), Intertape Polymer Group, Inc. (Canada), Scapa Group PLC (UK), Shurtape Technologies, PLC (US), ECHO tape (US), and Adhesive Research, Inc. (US)
Digitalization of shopping has spiked the demand of packaging and labelling which propels the demand for splicing tapes. Paperboard packaging have recently been gaining consumer and producer attraction since they have been shown to be more sustainable packages instead of other packages like metal and plastic for food & beverages, manufacturing, healthcare, personal care, and other industries which is also driving the splicing tapes market.
For the purpose of this report, Reports and Data has segmented the splice tape market on the basis of by resin type, backing material, application and region:
By Resin Type (Revenue in USD Million; Volume in Tons, 2018-2028)
- Acrylic
- Rubber
- Silicone
- Others
By Backing Material (Revenue in USD Million; Volume in Tons, 2018-2028)
- Paper/Tissue
- Pet/Polyester
- Non-Woven
- Others
By Application (Revenue in USD Million; Volume in Tons, 2018-2028)
- Paper & Printing
- Electronics
- Packaging
- Labeling
- Others
By Regional Outlook (Revenue in USD Million; Volume in Tons, 2018-2028)
- North America
- Europe
- Asia Pacific
- Middle East & Africa
- Latin America
Further key findings from the report suggest
- Splice tape market is growing at a CAGR of 2.8% in Asia Pacific followed by North America and Europe, with 2.1% and 1.9% CAGR, respectively. Rise in paper packaging and labeling is the key factor to accelerate the market growth during forecast period across all regions.
- As of 2018, the acrylic resin type dominated the market accounting for 29.1% of the revenue market share and is also projected to maintain its dominance during the forecast period due to its constant technological advancements and its high adoption by industrialists
- On the basis of end use, the electronic segment is expected to be the fastest growing market segment during forecast period 2019-2026 with a CAGR of 3.2%
- On the basis of end use, paper & packaging segment dominated the market holding 41.3% of the market share
- Asia Pacific dominates the market, expecting to account for the 43% of the market share. China is the largest manufacturer of splice tapes in the world
- The environmental regulations related to the production of repulpable paper could act as a major restraint to the market likely to hinder the market growth during the forecast period.
Table of Content:
Chapter 1. Market synopsis
1.1. Market definition
1.2. Research scope & premise
1.3. Methodology
1.4. Market estimation technique
Chapter 2. Executive summary
2.1. Summary snapshot, 2020 – 2028
Chapter 3. Indicative metrics
3.1. Rising age of digitalization
3.2. Growth of electronics manufacturers across the globe
3.3. Increased need for labelling
Chapter 4. Splice tape market segmentation & impact analysis
4.1. Splice tape segmentation analysis
4.2. Splice tape market value chain analysis, 2018 – 2028
4.3. Regulatory framework
4.4. Splice tape market impact analysis
4.4.1. Market driver analysis
4.4.1.1. Resin launches
4.4.1.2. Technological advancements
4.4.1.3. Lack of substitutes
4.4.2. Market restraint analysis
4.4.2.1. Lack of awareness
4.4.2.2. Strict regulations
4.5. Key opportunities prioritized
4.6. Splice tape pricing analysis
4.7. Industry analysis – porter’s
4.8. Splice tape PESTEL analysis
Continued…
Thank you for reading our report. To receive further information on the report or to enquire about its customization, please get in touch with us and get your report tailored according to your needs.
