1-Decene Market Size, Opportunities, Trends by Manufacturers, Regions, Application & Forecast to 2028

The global 1-decene market is expected to reach USD 950.7 Million by 2028, according to a new report by Reports and Data. Increasing demand for poly alpha olefins is one of the major factors estimated to stimulate market demand. Stringent regulatory norms in the food & beverage and cosmetic industries, as well as growing environmental concerns in automotive industries, have led to an increased demand for synthetic lubricants, which in turn, would be instrumental in driving market growth during the forecast period.

Key participants include Royal Dutch Shell, Chevron Phillips Chemical Company, SABIC, Sasol Limited, ExxonMobil Corporation, Ineos Group Limited, Qatar Chemical Company, Idemitsu Petrochemical Company, Sigma-Aldrich, and Alfa Aesar, among others.

To Get Sample Copy of Report visit @ https://www.reportsanddata.com/sample-enquiry-form/1996

The Asia Pacific region is likely to grow at the highest rate in the forecast period. The growth of the market in the region is owing to the easy availability of raw materials. Also, increasing demand for polyethylene in developing countries, such as China and India, is expected to escalate the market demand in the forecast period. China leads, in terms of consumption in Northeast Asia for PE in 2018, with domestic consumption likely to increase approximately 10 million tons by 2021, which accounts for around half of the total global demand. China drives 97.0% of PE demand in the region.

For the purpose of this report, Reports and Data have segmented the global 1-decene market on the basis of grade, application, end-users, and region:

Grade Outlook (Volume, Kilo Tons; 2018-2028 and Revenue, USD Million; 2018-2028)

Bio-Based

Synthetic

Application Outlook (Volume, Kilo Tons; 2018-2028 and Revenue, USD Million; 2018-2028)

Polyethylene

Poly Alpha Olefins

Detergent Alcohols

Others

End-Users Outlook (Volume, Kilo Tons; 2018-2028 and Revenue, USD Million; 2018-2028)

Food & Beverage Industry

Pharmaceutical Industry

Paints & Dyes Industry

Others

Regional Outlook (Volume, Kilo Tons; 2018-2028 and Revenue, USD Million; 2018-2028)

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

MEA

Browse Full Report @ https://www.reportsanddata.com/report-detail/1-decene-market

Further key findings from the report suggest

By grade, the synthetic 1-decene market dominated the market in 2018 and is expected to grow at a rate of 3.9% in the forecast period. The market dominance of this grade is owing to the low price and easy availability of the product for use in end-user industries.

By application, poly alpha olefins contributed to the largest market share in 2018 and are likely to witness a growth rate of 3.8% in the forecast period. Poly alpha olefin is the most synthetic base oil used in automotive and industrial lubricants. PAOs find extensive application in automotive fluids along with hydraulic, bearing, and gear oils, working in extreme conditions. Also, these are deployed as base fluids in some wide temperature range greases.

Europe held the largest market share in 2018 and is expected to grow at a rate of 3.7% in the forecast period. The high demand in the region is due to high consumption, rising production capacities, competitive production costs, and high economic growth.

In May 2019, Chevron Phillips Chemical Company, a leading player in the market, announced its continuing research activity on the addition of a world-scale 1-Hexene unit. The addition would expand the production of normal alpha olefins (NAO), promoted under the brand name Alpha Plus®. NAO has widespread usage in the production of polyethylene, synthetic motor oils, plasticizers, lubricants, surfactants, automotive additives, paper, and multiple other specialty products.

Table of Content:

Chapter 1. Market Synopsis

1.1. Market Definition

1.2. Research Scope & Premise

1.3. Methodology

1.4. Market Estimation Technique

Chapter 2. Executive Summary

2.1. Summary Snapshot, 2020 – 2028

Chapter 3. Indicative Metrics

Chapter 4. 1-Decene Segmentation & Impact Analysis

4.1. 1-Decene Material Segmentation Analysis

4.2. Industrial Outlook

4.2.1. Market indicators analysis

4.2.2. Market drivers analysis

4.2.2.1. Increasing demand for poly alpha olefins

4.2.2.2. Growing demand for surfactants among the end-users

4.2.3. Market restraints analysis

4.2.3.1. Volatile prices of raw materials

4.3. Technological Insights

4.4. Regulatory Framework

4.5. ETOP Analysis

4.6. Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

4.7. Competitive Metric Space Analysis

4.8. Price trend Analysis

Continued…

Request customization of the report @ https://www.reportsanddata.com/request-customization-form/1996

Thank you for reading our report. To receive further information on the report or to enquire about its customization, please get in touch with us and get your report tailored according to your needs.

Browse More Reports-

Sodium Chlorite Market Size

Genomics In Cancer Care Market Share

Oncology Molecular Diagnostics Market Growth

Liquid Handling Technology Market Trends

Glyphosate Market Demand

About Us:

Reports and Data is a market research and consulting company that provides syndicated research reports, customized research reports, and consulting services. Our solutions purely focus on your purpose to locate, target and analyze consumer behavior shifts across demographics, across industries and help client’s make a smarter business decision. We offer market intelligence studies ensuring relevant and fact-based research across a multiple industries including Healthcare, Technology, Chemicals, Power and Energy. We consistently update our research offerings to ensure our clients are aware about the latest trends existent in the market.

Contact Us:

John W

Head of Business Development

40 Wall St. 28th floor New York City

NY 10005 United States

Direct Line: +1-212-710-1370