Pharmacogenomics (PGx) Market Growth, Global Survey, Analysis, Share, Company Profiles and Forecast by 2027

The Global Pharmacogenomics (PGx) Market size is forecasted to reach USD 11.01 billion from USD 5.66 billion in 2019, delivering a CAGR of 8.7% through 2027. The market growth is driven by the increasing prevalence of chronic diseases, expanding research and development activities, rising patient awareness, and an associated demand for personalized therapy.

Pharmacogenomics is the study of the effect of individual genetic make-up, which indicates the therapeutic effect of the medication on a specific patient. Genetic variation is directly linked to the effects on the human body. Pharmacogenomics testing is witnessing massive adoption in medical settings for supplementing translational and pharmaceutical research.

The Pharmacogenomics (PGx) market report offers key insights into market scope along with emerging growth opportunities over the forecast period. The report also provides information about the competitive landscape of the global Pharmacogenomics (PGx) market. The global Pharmacogenomics (PGx) market is fragmented due to presence of numerous key players on a global and regional scale. Key players are focused on mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures, collaborations, partnerships, and research and development activities to expand their product portfolio and gain a robust footing in the market.

Key companies operating in the Pharmacogenomics (PGx) Market and profiled in the report are:

Admera Health, Abbott Laboratories, Agena Biosciences, Inc., Dynamic DNA Laboratories, Cancer Genetics, Inc., F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd, Genomic Health, Inc., geneOmbio Technologies Pvt Ltd., Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings, and Illumina, Inc., among others.

The report provides a significant assessment of the recent market trends, revenues, segments, and key regions across the globe. The regional analysis covers major geographical regions such as North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. The report analyzes key regions for production and consumption patterns, import/export, market share, revenue contribution, growth rate, and supply and demand ratio for the forecast period 2021-2027. It also discusses the impact of government regulations, macro- and micro-economic factors, and economic growth of the region on overall market growth.

For the purpose of this report, Reports and Data has segmented the Global Pharmacogenomics (PGx) Market on the basis of products and services, technology, application, end-use, and region:

Products and Services Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Products Kits Assay & Reagents Instruments Software

Services Genotyping SNP Identification Pharmacogenetics Testing Other Services



Technology Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR) Real Time PCR qPCR Digital PCR

DNA Sequencing/Next Generation Sequencing (NGS)

Nucleic Acid Amplification Tests (NAATs)

Mass Spectrometry

Gel Electrophoresis

Hybridization Fluorescence In Situ Hybridization (FISH) Chromogenic In Situ Hybridization (CISH) Others

Microarray

Others

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Oncology

Infectious Diseases

Neurology/Psychiatry

Cardiovascular

Others

End-Use Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Research Organisation

Pharmaceutical Companies

Diagnostic Centers

Others

Regional analysis covers:

North America (U.S.A., Canada)

(U.S.A., Canada) Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of Europe)

(U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of Europe) Asia Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

(India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC) Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

(Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America) Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)

Key Questions Answered by the Report:

What are the key growth driving and restraining factors of the Pharmacogenomics (PGx) market?

What are key opportunities and growth prospects of the Pharmacogenomics (PGx) industry is expected to witness over the forecast period?

Who are the prominent players operating in the market? What are the key strategies adopted by these companies?

Which region is expected to dominate the market growth over the forecast period?

Which segments are expected to register lucrative growth over the forecast period?

What are the key outcomes of SWOT analysis and Porter’s Five Forces analysis?

