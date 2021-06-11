Pharmaceutical Contract Manufacturing Market Size, Key Player Revenue, SWOT, PEST & Porter’s Analysis For 2021–2026

According to the current analysis of Reports and Data, the global Pharmaceutical Contract Manufacturing market was valued at USD 82430.9 Million in 2018 and is expected to reach USD 144958.8 million by the year 2026, at a CAGR of 7.2%.

The pharmaceutical industry uses outsourcing services from providers in the form of contract research organizations (CROs) and contract manufacturing organizations (CMOs). Comprehensive single-source provider from drug development through commercial manufacture has emerged in recent years. It is known as contract research and manufacturing services (CRAMS), or contract development and manufacturing organizations (CDMO). Pharmaceutical Contract Manufacturing organizations are a response to the competitive international nature of the pharmaceutical market as well as the increasing demand for outsourced services.

The report provides a complete coverage of the recent mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures, collaborations, partnerships, agreements, corporate and government deals, product launches, and brand promotions, among others. To offer a clear understanding of the scope of the industry, competitive landscape and different progressive aspects are studied extensively in the report.

Key companies operating in the global market and profiled in the report include:

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (US), Catalent, Inc. (US), Lonza Group Ltd (Switzerland), Recipharm AB (Sweden), Vetter Pharma International GMBH (Germany), FAMAR Health Care Services (Greece), AbbVie Inc. (US), Aenova Group (Germany), Consort Medical plc (UK), Almac Group (UK), Siegfried Holding AG (Switzerland), Boehringer Ingelheim International GmbH (Germany), and Evonik Industries AG (Germany).

The report further offers insights into company overviews, business landscape, production and manufacturing capacity, product portfolio, financial standing, global market position, gross profit margins, SWOT analysis and Porter’s Five Forces analysis for each company. The report also covers feasibility analysis and investment return analysis to offer deeper insights into market landscape and industrial chain.

Segments covered in the report

This report forecasts revenue growth at a global, regional & country level, and provides an analysis of the market trends in each of the sub-segments from 2016 to 2026. For the purpose of this study, Reports and Data have segmented the Pharmaceutical Contract Manufacturing market on the basis of service, end-user, and region:

Service Outlook (Revenue in Million USD; 2016–2026)

Pharmaceutical Manufacturing Services Pharmaceutical API Manufacturing Pharmaceutical FDF Manufacturing



Parenteral/Injectable Tablet Capsule Oral Liquid Other Formulations



Biologics Manufacturing Services Biologics API Manufacturing Biologics FDF Manufacturing

Drug Development Services

End User Outlook (Revenue in Million USD; 2016–2026)

Big Pharma

Small & Mid-size Pharma

Generic Pharmaceutical Companies

Other End Users

The report discusses in detail the geographical spread of the market in key regions of the world including North America, Europe, Latin America, Asia Pacific, and Middle East & Africa. The report studies the region expected to dominate market growth over the forecast period. The report also talks about the key factors such as supply and demand ratio, production and consumption patterns, consumer demands, technological advancement, research activities, and presence of key players that can influence vital parameters such as market size, market trends, market share, and revenue generation in each region.

Regional analysis covers:

North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

(U.S., Canada, Mexico) Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of Europe)

(U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of Europe) Asia Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

(India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC) Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

(Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America) Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)

The report utilizes advanced analytical tools to research, gather, and analyze data. The in-depth research report has been formulated through extensive primary and secondary research and the data has been further validated and verified from industry experts, professionals, and research analysts. The report also offers strategic recommendations to key market players and novice players to overcome barriers and limitations and gain a robust footing in the market.

