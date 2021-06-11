Self-Cleaning Glass Market Global Analysis, Statistics, Revenue, Demand and Trend Analysis Research Report by 2026

High demand for solar panels, product launches, partnerships and agreements, favorable are key factors contributing to high CAGR of Self-Cleaning Glass during forecast period.

Market Size – USD 118.0 Million in 2018, Market Growth – CAGR of 4.1%, Market Trends – Product launches and research for advanced pruritus therapeutics

According to the current analysis of Reports and Data, the global Self-Cleaning Glass market was valued at USD 118.0 Million in 2018 and is expected to reach USD 162.9 Million by year 2026, at a CAGR of 4.1%.

Self-cleaning glass is a low maintenance glass i.e. easier to clean and has both photolytic and hydrophilic properties. It is even anti-fog and water resistant. It is usually placed in such regions where manual cleaning is impossible. The layer is made up of titanium oxide which helps to break dirt which is effortlessly rinsed away by rain. The layer being hydrophilic even helps to wash off the grime.

Growth of construction industry due to building up of new high-rise buildings is a major factor fuelling up the growth of self-cleaning glass in this market. Rising demands for solar panels due to a shift of awareness towards the use of renewable energy is propelling the demand for self-cleaning glass. Usage of eco-friendly glass products is boosting up the need for this product. High manufacturing costs and lack of awareness among people in developing countries about self-cleaning glass technology are the factors which hampers the growth of this market.

Further key findings from the report suggest

Self-Cleaning Glass Market is fastest growing at a CAGR of 1% in Asia Pacific followed by Europe respectively owing to the increase in middle-class populations and increasing demand for sustainable construction.

Construction segment in a combined way dominated the market with a share of 77.25 in 2018.

Middle East & Africa in the global self-cleaning glass market is anticipated to account for small share and is expected to grow at slow pace over the near future.

Hydrophobic coating segment will procure the highest CAGR of 4.6% in the global Self-Cleaning Glass market during the forecast period due to the immense growth of end use industries like automotive, construction, marine, aerospace, etc.

Automotive has dominated the market of end-users with a share of 45.5%.

North America accounts for the second largest market share in this market at 34% due to growth in automotive production because of the rising demand for passenger cars.

Key participants include Asahi Glass Co., Nippon Sheet Glass, Saint- Gobain, Guardian Industries and Cardinal Glass Industries, Inc.

China is the largest consumer of self-cleaning glass in the Asia Pacific region owing to the increase in income and expenditure levels.

Recently, the application of silicon nitride in Aerospace and Aeronautical applications put forward some lucrative opportunities for the market to grow in the near future.

The presence of iron impurities, brittle nature of silicon nitride ceramics and difficulty in fabrication shapes might act as the impeding factors for the market growth.

Segments covered in the report

For the purpose of this report, Reports and Data have segmented the Self-Cleaning Glass market on the basis of coating type, application and region:

Coating Type (Revenue, USD Million; 2016–2026)

Hydrophilic

Hydrophobic

Application (Revenue, USD Million; 2016–2026)

Residential Construction

Non-residential Construction

Solar Panels

Automotive

Others

Regional Outlook: (Revenue, USD Million; 2016–2026)

North America U.S. Canada



Europe Germany UK Spain France Italy Rest of Europe



Asia Pacific Japan China India Rest of APAC



Latin America Brazil Mexico

Middle East and Africa (MEA)

