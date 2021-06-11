Polyethylene Furanoate Market Overview, Merger and Acquisitions, Business Opportunities, Segments and Industry Forecast By 2027

‘The Global Polyethylene Furanoate Market Report Forecast to 2027’ encompasses the crucial aspects of the Polyethylene Furanoate industry with respect to the market size, market share, global spread, economic scenario, demand and supply, and current trends. The study offers a thorough assessment of the technological advancements, factors driving and restraining the growth of the market, key statistical data, market estimations, and a detailed analysis of the prominent manufacturers and suppliers of the market.

Over the recent past, demand for bottles has been increasing significantly because the carbonated soft drink industry is growing rapidly. Although, PET is majorly preferred for the manufacture of bottles globally, yet due to growing environmental concerns, the bottled packaging market is slowly setting its eyes on biobased plastic bottles. Hence, there will be a considerable adoption of PEF regarding bottled packaging applications over the forecasted span.

Get a sample of the report @ https://www.emergenresearch.com/request-sample/267

Key Highlights From The Report.

In June 2019, the Netherlands based Avantium, commercialized its patented YXY branded technology of furanics. With the help of this strategy, the company is trying to produce technologically advanced green fuels in order to scale up the usage of PEF across all the major regions.

The bottle segment is gaining a lot of traction over the recent past and is likely to register a progressive CAGR of 18.1% throughout the forecasted period. This is mainly because packaged drinking services are majorly shifting towards the adoption of PEF because of the friendly characteristics as well as the growing levels of awareness regarding the betterment of the environment.

The films made using PEF material have potentially good odor and gas barrier properties. They have the capability to replace different kinds of plastic resins present in packaging applications. This is likely to stimulate the demand of PEF over the forthcoming years and boost its market growth over the forecasted years.

Key participants include Avantium Technologies B.V., Toyobo Co., Ltd., Sulzer ChemTech., Corbion, Biochem AG, and Swicofil AG. among others.

Market Segmentation:

For the purpose of this report, Emergen Research has segmented into the global Polyethylene Furanoate Market on the application and region:

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027) Bottles Films Fibers Others



Regional Analysis:

The global Polyethylene Furanoate market consists of various significant regional segments. Under this section of the report, the product demand, output, and estimated revenue share of each region have been ascertained. The most prominent regions dictating the global market include:

North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Ecuador, Chile)

Europe (U.K., Germany, France, Italy)

Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, Korea)

Middle East &Africa (Egypt, Turkey, Saudi Arabia, Iran)

Request customization of the report @ https://www.emergenresearch.com/request-for-customization/267

Some Fundamental Market Parameters Elucidated in the Report:

Market dynamics: The Polyethylene Furanoate market report explains the scope of various commercial possibilities over the next few years and further estimates revenue build-up over the forecast years. It analyzes the key market segments and sub-segments and provides deep insights into the market to assist readers in developing vital strategies for profitable business expansion.

Competitive Outlook: The established market players operating in the Polyethylene Furanoate industry have been listed in this report, with a major focus on their geographical reach and production facilities. To gain a competitive advantage over the other players in the Polyethylene Furanoate industry, the leading players are focusing more on offering products at rational prices.

Objectives of the Report: The chief aim of the research report is to provide the manufacturers, distributors, suppliers, and buyers engaged in this sector with access to a deeper and improved understanding of the global Polyethylene Furanoate market.

Table Of Content:

Chapter 1. Methodology & Sources

1.1. Market Definition

1.2. Research Scope

1.3. Methodology

1.4. Research Sources

1.4.1. Primary

1.4.2. Secondary

1.4.3. Paid Sources

1.5. Market Estimation Technique

Chapter 2. Executive Summary

2.1. Summary Snapshot, 2019-2027

Chapter 3. Key Insights

Chapter 4. Polyethylene Furanoate Market Segmentation & Impact Analysis

4.1. Polyethylene Furanoate Market Material Segmentation Analysis

4.2. Industrial Outlook

4.2.1. Market indicators analysis

4.2.2. Market drivers analysis

4.2.2.1. Growing demand for sustainable packaging

4.2.2.2. Consumer friendly properties of PEF as compared to biobased

4.2.3. Market restraints analysis

4.2.3.1. Threat of substitutes namely bio-degradable PET material

4.3. Technological Insights

4.4. Regulatory Framework

4.5. Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

4.6. Competitive Metric Space Analysis

4.7. Price trend Analysis

4.8. Covid-19 Impact Analysis

Chapter 5. Polyethylene Furanoate Market By Application Insights & Trends, Revenue (USD Million)

5.1. Application Dynamics & Market Share, 2019 & 2027

5.1.1. Bottles

5.1.2. Films

5.1.3. Fibers

5.1.4. Others

Continued…!

Gain access to the full report by clicking here on the link @ https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/polyethylene-furanoate-market

Thank you for reading our report. For further information or queries regarding the report or its customization, please get in touch with us. Our team will ensure you get a report well-suited to your requirements.

Have a Look at Related Reports:

Ammunition Market By Type (Bullets, Aerial Bombs, Grenades, Artillery Shells, Mortars, Launchers), By End Users (Military, Law Enforcement, Hunting, Sports, Self-defense), By Caliber (Small, Medium, High), By Technology (Guided, Unguided), By Lethality (Lethal, Less-lethal), By Component (Fuzes & Primers, Propellants, Bases, Projectiles & Warheads), By Materials (Steel, Polymers) and Regions Forecasts to 2027

Small Arms Market Size, Share, Trends, By Type (Revolver, Pistol, Shotgun, Rifles, Machine Gun), By Caliber (9 mm, 5.56 mm, 7.62 mm, 12.7 mm, 14.5 mm), By Technology (Guided, Unguided), By Action (Automatic, Semi-automatic), By End-use, and By Region Forecast to 2028

Light Weapons Market By Type (Rifles & Machine Guns, Small Morters & Mobile Rocket Launchers, Grenades & Landmines Anti-Aircraft/Anti-Submarine Missiles, Light Anti-Tank Weapons), By End Users (Military, Law Enforcement), By Technology (Guided, Unguided), By Materials (Steel, Polymers) and Regions Forecasts to 2027

Military Robots Market By Platform, By Operation Mode, By Application, Forecasts to 2027

Cancer Imaging Systems Market By Imaging Systems, By Application, By End-Users, Forecasts to 2027

About Emergen Research

Emergen Research is a market research and consulting company that provides syndicated research reports, customized research reports, and consulting services. Our solutions purely focus on your purpose to locate, target, and analyze consumer behavior shifts across demographics, across industries, and help clients make smarter business decisions. We offer market intelligence studies ensuring relevant and fact-based research across multiple industries, including Healthcare, Touch Points, Chemicals, Types, and Energy. We consistently update our research offerings to ensure our clients are aware of the latest trends existent in the market. Emergen Research has a strong base of experienced analysts from varied areas of expertise. Our industry experience and ability to develop a concrete solution to any research problems provides our clients with the ability to secure an edge over their respective competitors.

Contact Us:

Eric Lee

Corporate Sales Specialist

Emergen Research | Web: www.emergenresearch.com

Direct Line: +1 (604) 757-9756

E-mail: [email protected]

Facebook | LinkdIn | Twitter | Blogs