Infectious Disease Rapid Diagnostic Testing Market Size, Business Opportunities By Leading Players, Share, Development, Expansion, Merger, Acquisition, New Product Launches, and Pricing Analysis By Emergen Research

The global Infectious Disease Rapid Diagnostic Testing Market is forecasted to be worth USD 3.56 Billion by 2027, according to a current analysis by Emergen Research. The rising cases of infectious disease all over the globe and the need for the immediate diagnosis will propel market growth. The evolving pathogens and rise in the occurrence of hospital-acquired infections (HAIs) are creating a need for a quick diagnosis of the diseases to stop the spread. Governments all over the world are investing in rapid diagnostic testing kits to increase their rate of testing and prevent any sort of epidemic.

The report also offers a comprehensive SWOT analysis and Porter’s Five Forces analysis along with feasibility analysis and investment return analysis. It also covers the strategic marketing approaches undertaken by the prominent players of the industry and provides a detailed study of the mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures, collaborations, corporate and government deals, product launches, brand promotions, and other strategic alliances.

Key Highlights From The Report

The lateral flow assay is among the most popular diagnostic tool that meets the requirement of colorimetric assays. It is an ideal diagnostic test, including features such as easy operation, less time consumption, durable stability, and low cost for the POC test.

Viral Infection is among the most commonly witnessed Infection in primary care. HIV is a major global health issue and has claimed 38 million people by the end of 2019. The surge in this disease has created a dire need for the development of a rapid testing kit.

North America is expected to witness several growth opportunities resulting in an increase in the level of awareness among consumers. The presence of a large number of educational institutes, corporate buildings, hospitals, and also a rise in the self-hygiene among people will significantly impact the industry’s growth.

Key participants include Abbott Laboratories, Danaher Corporation, BGI Group, DiaSorin S.p.A, F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd., Luminex Corporation, bioMérieux S.A., Hologic, Inc., Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., and Becton, Dickinson, and Company, among others.

Market Segmentation:

For the purpose of this report, Emergen Research has segmented into the global infectious disease rapid diagnostic testing market on the basis of product, technology, disease, end-user, and region:

Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027) Platforms Assays

Technology Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027) Isothermal Nucleic Acid Amplification Technology (INAAT) Enzyme Immunoassay (EIA) Real-Time PCR (q-PCR) Lateral Flow Immunoassay (LFIA) Others

Disease Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027) Bacterial Infection CT/NG HAIs Tuberculosis Others Viral Infection Hepatitis Influenza Virus HPV HIV-AIDS Others Others Infections

End-User Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027) Clinics Hospital Diagnostic Center Others



Regional Analysis:

The global Infectious Disease Rapid Diagnostic Testing market consists of various significant regional segments. Under this section of the report, the product demand, output, and estimated revenue share of each region have been ascertained. The most prominent regions dictating the global market include:

North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Ecuador, Chile)

Europe (U.K., Germany, France, Italy)

Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, Korea)

Middle East &Africa (Egypt, Turkey, Saudi Arabia, Iran)

Some Fundamental Market Parameters Elucidated in the Report:

Market dynamics: The Infectious Disease Rapid Diagnostic Testing market report explains the scope of various commercial possibilities over the next few years and further estimates revenue build-up over the forecast years. It analyzes the key market segments and sub-segments and provides deep insights into the market to assist readers in developing vital strategies for profitable business expansion.

Competitive Outlook: The established market players operating in the Infectious Disease Rapid Diagnostic Testing industry have been listed in this report, with a major focus on their geographical reach and production facilities. To gain a competitive advantage over the other players in the Infectious Disease Rapid Diagnostic Testing industry, the leading players are focusing more on offering products at rational prices.

Objectives of the Report: The chief aim of the research report is to provide the manufacturers, distributors, suppliers, and buyers engaged in this sector with access to a deeper and improved understanding of the global Infectious Disease Rapid Diagnostic Testing market.

