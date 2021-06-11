Medical Holographic Imaging Market – Industry Size, Future Trends, Development Strategy, Growth Rate, Historical Analysis, Competitive Landscape And Forecast to 2027

‘The Global Medical Holographic Imaging Market Report Forecast to 2027’ encompasses the crucial aspects of the Medical Holographic Imaging industry with respect to the market size, market share, global spread, economic scenario, demand and supply, and current trends. The study offers a thorough assessment of the technological advancements, factors driving and restraining the growth of the market, key statistical data, market estimations, and a detailed analysis of the prominent manufacturers and suppliers of the market.

The medical holographic imaging market is observing a rapid raid growth attributed to the increasing adoption of 3D holographic imaging in the healthcare sector. The holographic images enable medical scholars and trainees to see things on a magnified 3D scale. The holographic imaging technology in the medical and healthcare science domain provides 3D demonstrations of the human anatomy facilitating learning methodologies that are highly effective than the textbook-based graphical illustrations.

Key Highlights From The Report

In October 2018, Ovizio Imaging Systems announced the signing of a supply chain contract with Celgene Corporation to automate certain engineered T-cell production processes. Celgene would deploy a novel on-line iLine F microscope and the BioConnect system of Ovizio to automate the production process and enhance product control.

A holographic microscope lets the rapid scanning of surfaces and does not require vertical mechanical movement to focus on the subject.

The market in Europe held the second-largest market share in 2019, attributed to the increase in R&D activities in the pharmaceutical companies and a growing emphasis on new product development in the upcoming years.

Key participants include Holoxica Limited, Phase Medical Holographic Imaging, RealView Imaging, Zebra Imaging, Mach7 Technologies Limited, Ovizio Imaging Systems NV/SA, Nanolive SA, Eon Reality, zSpace, and EchoPixel, among others.

Market Segmentation:

Emergen Research has segmented the global medical holographic imaging market on the basis of product type, application, end-users, and region:

Product Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027) Holographic Display Microscopes Software Print Others

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027) Biomedical Research Medical Education Medical Imaging

End-Users Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027) Pharmaceutical Companies Research Organizations & Institutes Hospitals & Clinics



Regional Analysis:

The global Medical Holographic Imaging market consists of various significant regional segments. Under this section of the report, the product demand, output, and estimated revenue share of each region have been ascertained. The most prominent regions dictating the global market include:

North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Ecuador, Chile)

Europe (U.K., Germany, France, Italy)

Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, Korea)

Middle East &Africa (Egypt, Turkey, Saudi Arabia, Iran)

Some Fundamental Market Parameters Elucidated in the Report:

Market dynamics: The Medical Holographic Imaging market report explains the scope of various commercial possibilities over the next few years and further estimates revenue build-up over the forecast years. It analyzes the key market segments and sub-segments and provides deep insights into the market to assist readers in developing vital strategies for profitable business expansion.

Competitive Outlook: The established market players operating in the Medical Holographic Imaging industry have been listed in this report, with a major focus on their geographical reach and production facilities. To gain a competitive advantage over the other players in the Medical Holographic Imaging industry, the leading players are focusing more on offering products at rational prices.

Objectives of the Report: The chief aim of the research report is to provide the manufacturers, distributors, suppliers, and buyers engaged in this sector with access to a deeper and improved understanding of the global Medical Holographic Imaging market.

Table Of Content:

Chapter 1. Methodology & Sources

1.1. Market Definition

1.2. Research Scope

1.3. Methodology

1.4. Research Sources

1.4.1. Primary

1.4.2. Secondary

1.4.3. Paid Sources

1.5. Market Estimation Technique

Chapter 2. Executive Summary

2.1. Summary Snapshot, 2019-2027

Chapter 3. Key Insights

Chapter 4. Medical Holographic Imaging Market Segmentation & Impact Analysis

4.1. Medical Holographic Imaging Market Material Segmentation Analysis

4.2. Industrial Outlook

4.2.1. Market indicators analysis

4.2.2. Market drivers analysis

4.2.2.1. Increasing adoption of 3D imaging

4.2.2.2. Growing deployment of holographic imaging in medical education

4.2.2.3. Rise in the number of R&D activities in pharmaceutical organizations

4.2.3. Market restraints analysis

4.2.3.1. High cost associated with holographic imaging

4.3. Technological Insights

4.4. Regulatory Framework

4.5. Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

4.6. Competitive Metric Space Analysis

4.7. Price trend Analysis

4.8. Covid-19 Impact Analysis

Chapter 5. Medical Holographic Imaging Market By Product Type Insights & Trends, Revenue (USD Million)

5.1. Product Type Dynamics & Market Share, 2019 & 2027

5.1.1. Holographic Display

5.1.2. Microscopes

5.1.3. Software

5.1.4. Print

5.1.5. Others

Continued…!

