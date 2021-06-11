Blockchain Technology Market Outlook, Industry Demand and Supply, Key Prospects, Future Growth, Forecast and Top Manufacturers Analysis Report by Emergen Research

‘The Global Blockchain Technology Market Report Forecast to 2027’ encompasses the crucial aspects of the Blockchain Technology industry with respect to the market size, market share, global spread, economic scenario, demand and supply, and current trends. The study offers a thorough assessment of the technological advancements, factors driving and restraining the growth of the market, key statistical data, market estimations, and a detailed analysis of the prominent manufacturers and suppliers of the market. Additionally, the report offers an in-depth analysis of the key regions of the market along with the demand and supply statistics in the region, trends, and existence of the prominent players of the industry.

The blockchain technology can efficiently handle the tracking of the raw materials and enhance the transparency of the supply system. The increased transparency of the supply chain provides more visibility to both consumers and businesses and reduces fraud for high-value goods such as pharmaceutical drugs and diamonds. The usage of blockchain technology reduces communication or transfer data errors as it provides all t parties involved in a supply chain with the same information. Thus blockchain technology helps in reducing cost or improving the quality of the products.

Key Highlights From The Report

The Infrastructure segment held the largest market share of the blockchain technology in 2019 due to the increasing demand for the blockchain protocol such as Openchain, Ethereum, BigChainDB, and Hyperledger.

The Banking and Financial Services segment accounted for the largest market share in 2019 due to the advantages of secure transactions obtained through blockchain technologies.

The Asia Pacific region is expected to be the fastest-growing region over the forecast period due to the rising investments by financial technology (FinTech) firms in emerging economies.

Key participants include AWS, INTEL, IBM, MICROSOFT, HUAWEI, SAP, ORACLE, DIGITAL ASSET HOLDINGS, BLOCKCYPHER, and GUARDTIME, among others.

Market Segmentation:

Emergen Research has segmented the global Blockchain Technology Market on the basis of Type, Enterprise size, Provider, Application, and region:

Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027) Private Public Hybrid

Enterprise size Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027) Small & Medium Enterprises Large Enterprises

Provider Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027) Application Middleware Infrastructure

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027) Banking and Financial services Healthcare and Life sciences Transportation and Logistics Government Retail and eCommerce Others



Regional Analysis:

The global Blockchain Technology market consists of various significant regional segments. Under this section of the report, the product demand, output, and estimated revenue share of each region have been ascertained. The most prominent regions dictating the global market include:

North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Ecuador, Chile)

Europe (U.K., Germany, France, Italy)

Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, Korea)

Middle East &Africa (Egypt, Turkey, Saudi Arabia, Iran)

Some Fundamental Market Parameters Elucidated in the Report:

Market dynamics: The Blockchain Technology market report explains the scope of various commercial possibilities over the next few years and further estimates revenue build-up over the forecast years. It analyzes the key market segments and sub-segments and provides deep insights into the market to assist readers in developing vital strategies for profitable business expansion.

Competitive Outlook: The established market players operating in the Blockchain Technology industry have been listed in this report, with a major focus on their geographical reach and production facilities. To gain a competitive advantage over the other players in the Blockchain Technology industry, the leading players are focusing more on offering products at rational prices.

Objectives of the Report: The chief aim of the research report is to provide the manufacturers, distributors, suppliers, and buyers engaged in this sector with access to a deeper and improved understanding of the global Blockchain Technology market.

Table Of Content:

Chapter 1. Methodology & Sources

1.1. Market Definition

1.2. Research Scope

1.3. Methodology

1.4. Research Sources

1.4.1. Primary

1.4.2. Secondary

1.4.3. Paid Sources

1.5. Market Estimation Technique

Chapter 2. Executive Summary

2.1. Summary Snapshot, 2019-2027

Chapter 3. Key Insights

Chapter 4. Blockchain Technology Market Segmentation & Impact Analysis

4.1. Blockchain Technology Market Material Segmentation Analysis

4.2. Industrial Outlook

4.2.1. Market indicators analysis

4.2.2. Market drivers analysis

4.2.2.1. Increasing investments in blockchain technology

4.2.2.2. Rising adoption of blockchain in supply chain management

4.2.2.3. Greater transparency achieved through the use of blockchain

4.2.2.4. Low operational cost

4.2.3. Market restraints analysis

4.2.3.1. Limited availability of skilled workforce

4.2.3.2. Regulatory uncertain

4.2.3.3. Present challenging economic conditions due to the pandemic

4.3. Technological Insights

4.4. Regulatory Framework

4.5. Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

4.6. Competitive Metric Space Analysis

4.7. Price trend Analysis

4.8. Covid-19 Impact Analysis

Chapter 5. Blockchain Technology Market By Type Insights & Trends, Revenue (USD Million), Volume (Kilo Tons)

5.1. Type Dynamics & Market Share, 2019 & 2027

5.1.1. Private

5.1.2. Public

5.1.3. Hybrid

Continued…!

