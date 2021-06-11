IoT in Agriculture Market Key Companies, Business Opportunities, Competitive Landscape and Industry Analysis Research Report by 2027

‘The Global IoT in Agriculture Market Report Forecast to 2027’ encompasses the crucial aspects of the IoT in Agriculture industry with respect to the market size, market share, global spread, economic scenario, demand and supply, and current trends. The study offers a thorough assessment of the technological advancements, factors driving and restraining the growth of the market, key statistical data, market estimations, and a detailed analysis of the prominent manufacturers and suppliers of the market.

Increasing adoption of IoT based technologies in greenhouses has made them technologically advanced as they eliminated human-intervention and made the processes more cost-effective. The IoT sensors powered by solar energy help minimize water consumption and monitor the greenhouse state precisely in real-time.

Key Highlights From The Report

In October 2019, Raven Industries announced to acquire majority ownership of the DOT autonomous platform. The acquisition will accelerate the development of precision agricultural technology from semi to fully autonomous solutions.

Livestock monitoring is forecasted to grow with the fastest CAGR of 11.3% over the forecast period. It helps the farmers lower labor costs and prevents the spread of diseases among the cattle.

The Asia Pacific region is expected to be the fastest-growing region over the forecast period due to the growing global population and the increasing requirement for food in the developing countries.

Key participants include Agco Corporation, Deere and Company, GEA Group, Trimble Inc., Agjunction, Raven Industries, Antelliq, Delaval, Ponsse, and CropMetrics LLC, among others.

Market Segmentation:

Emergen Research has segmented the global IoT in Agriculture Market on the basis of Offering, Application, and region:

Offering Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027) Software Hardware Services

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027) Livestock Monitoring Smart Greenhouse Precision Forestry Fish Farm Monitoring Precision Farming Others



Regional Analysis:

The global IoT in Agriculture market consists of various significant regional segments. Under this section of the report, the product demand, output, and estimated revenue share of each region have been ascertained. The most prominent regions dictating the global market include:

North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Ecuador, Chile)

Europe (U.K., Germany, France, Italy)

Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, Korea)

Middle East &Africa (Egypt, Turkey, Saudi Arabia, Iran)

Some Fundamental Market Parameters Elucidated in the Report:

Market dynamics: The IoT in Agriculture market report explains the scope of various commercial possibilities over the next few years and further estimates revenue build-up over the forecast years. It analyzes the key market segments and sub-segments and provides deep insights into the market to assist readers in developing vital strategies for profitable business expansion.

Competitive Outlook: The established market players operating in the IoT in Agriculture industry have been listed in this report, with a major focus on their geographical reach and production facilities. To gain a competitive advantage over the other players in the IoT in Agriculture industry, the leading players are focusing more on offering products at rational prices.

Objectives of the Report: The chief aim of the research report is to provide the manufacturers, distributors, suppliers, and buyers engaged in this sector with access to a deeper and improved understanding of the global IoT in Agriculture market.

Table Of Content:

Chapter 1. Methodology & Sources

1.1. Market Definition

1.2. Research Scope

1.3. Methodology

1.4. Research Sources

1.4.1. Primary

1.4.2. Secondary

1.4.3. Paid Sources

1.5. Market Estimation Technique

Chapter 2. Executive Summary

2.1. Summary Snapshot, 2019-2027

Chapter 3. Key Insights

Chapter 4. IoT in Agriculture Market Segmentation & Impact Analysis

4.1. IoT in Agriculture Market Material Segmentation Analysis

4.2. Industrial Outlook

4.2.1. Market indicators analysis

4.2.2. Market drivers analysis

4.2.2.1. Rising demand for agricultural Production

4.2.2.2. Increase in smartphone users and internet penetration among farmers

4.2.2.3. Increasing adoption of Internet of Things technology in agricultural sector

4.2.2.4. Rising support of government to adopt modern agricultural techniques

4.2.2.5. Growing focus on precision farming and livestock monitoring

4.2.3. Market restraints analysis

4.2.3.1. Poor Internet Connectivity in Farms

4.2.3.2. High Hardware Costs

4.2.3.3. Limited Technological knowledge among farmers

4.2.3.4. Fragmented Agriculture Industry

4.2.3.5. Present challenging economic conditions due to the pandemic

4.3. Technological Insights

4.4. Regulatory Framework

4.5. Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

4.6. Competitive Metric Space Analysis

4.7. Price trend Analysis

4.8. Covid-19 Impact Analysis

Chapter 5. IoT in Agriculture Market By Offering Insights & Trends, Revenue (USD Million), Volume (Kilo Tons)

5.1. Offering Dynamics & Market Share, 2019 & 2027

5.1.1. Software

5.1.2. Hardware

5.1.3. Services

Continued…!

Gain access to the full report by clicking here on the link @ https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/iot-in-agriculture-market

