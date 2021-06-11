Offshore Wind Energy Market Investment Opportunities, Industry Share & Trend Analysis Report to 2027

‘The Global Offshore Wind Energy Market Report Forecast to 2027’ encompasses the crucial aspects of the Offshore Wind Energy industry with respect to the market size, market share, global spread, economic scenario, demand and supply, and current trends. The study offers a thorough assessment of the technological advancements, factors driving and restraining the growth of the market, key statistical data, market estimations, and a detailed analysis of the prominent manufacturers and suppliers of the market.

The emergence of technologically advanced platforms powered by Artificial Intelligence, robotics, machine learning, data analytics, and the Internet of things, Big data, the cloud help maintain wind energy and monitor the turbine’s energy level statistics. The technologies also help the turbines in reserving more energy for no wind situations and reduce the risks of damage by giving prior information about system failures. The technological development of offshore wind turbines has increased capacity, reduced the weight of the wind turbines, and made the blades mores stronger and durable.

Key Highlights From The Report

Deep water (>60m Depth) is forecasted to grow with the fastest CAGR of 15.9% over the forecast period. The reductions in installations cost, improved engineering of turbines, and the development of turbines with floating substructures are expected to drive the segment’s demand.

The Turbines accounted for the largest market share of the offshore wind energy market in 2019. Technological advancements of the turbines increased its capacity, which resulted in the requirement of fewer turbines to produce the same amount of power.

The Asia Pacific region is expected to be the second-largest market for offshore wind energy. Increasing initiatives of the government to promote subsidy-free renewable projects in order to reduce the CO2 emission levels.

Key participants include Vestas, General Electric Company, Adwen, Doosan Heavy Industries and Construction Co., Ltd, Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy, S.A., Senvion SA, Sinovel Wind Group Co., ABB, Ltd., Nexans S.A., and Nordex SE, among others.

Market Segmentation:

Emergen Research has segmented the global Offshore Wind Energy Market on the basis of Installation, Location, Component, and region:

Installation Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027) Floating structure Fixed Structure

Location Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027) Shallow Water (<30m depth) Transitional Water (30m-60m Depth) Deep Water (>60m Depth)

Component Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027) Substructure Turbine Electrical Infrastructure Others



Regional Analysis:

The global Offshore Wind Energy market consists of various significant regional segments. Under this section of the report, the product demand, output, and estimated revenue share of each region have been ascertained. The most prominent regions dictating the global market include:

North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Ecuador, Chile)

Europe (U.K., Germany, France, Italy)

Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, Korea)

Middle East &Africa (Egypt, Turkey, Saudi Arabia, Iran)

Some Fundamental Market Parameters Elucidated in the Report:

Market dynamics: The Offshore Wind Energy market report explains the scope of various commercial possibilities over the next few years and further estimates revenue build-up over the forecast years. It analyzes the key market segments and sub-segments and provides deep insights into the market to assist readers in developing vital strategies for profitable business expansion.

Competitive Outlook: The established market players operating in the Offshore Wind Energy industry have been listed in this report, with a major focus on their geographical reach and production facilities. To gain a competitive advantage over the other players in the Offshore Wind Energy industry, the leading players are focusing more on offering products at rational prices.

Objectives of the Report: The chief aim of the research report is to provide the manufacturers, distributors, suppliers, and buyers engaged in this sector with access to a deeper and improved understanding of the global Offshore Wind Energy market.

