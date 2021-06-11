Vaccine Market Forecast Report | Global Analysis, Demand, Revenue, Competitive Landscape, and Trend Analysis Research Report by 2027

Global Vaccine Market report offers accurate forecast estimation for the period of 2020-2027 and presents an overall evaluation of the current market scenario along with the scope. The report also offers an analysis of the product portfolio of the market, growth trends, developments and advancements, and competitive landscape. It also calculates the rate of market concentration in certain regions of the industry and for prominent players of the market. The report strives to offer beneficial strategic recommendations to the readers to help them achieve their business goals and objectives.

The growing demand for new drugs to replace the ones which have lost effectiveness and investment in research and development of vaccines is augmenting the demand for the market. The rise in funding from public and private organizations and favorable government regulations has contributed to the development of the vaccine market.

Key Highlights From The Report

In October 2020, Sanofi and Translate Bio announced that a Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the coronavirus vaccine candidate is set for quarter four of 2020. The vaccine demonstrated a favorable immune response profile against COVID-19.

Influenza shots are a flu vaccine given through needle. It is a seasonal flu shot that protects against the 3-4 type of influenza viruses. It protects from a viral respiratory illness that spreads quite easily. The flu can lead to serious health complications and even death.

North America dominated the global vaccine market and is expected to gain major traction over the analysis period on account of the presence of major key players investing in R&D activities, growing awareness, and subsequent demand for vaccines in the region.

Key participants include Pfizer, Inc., CSL Limited, Merck & Co., Inc., AstraZeneca, Johnson & Johnson, Serum Institute of India Pvt., Ltd., GlaxoSmithKline PLC, Sanofi Pasteur SA, Emergent Biosolutions, Inc., and Biological E, among others.

For the purpose of this report, Emergen Research has segmented into the global Vaccine Market on the basis of type, patient type, technology, disease, route of administration, and region:

Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027) Monovalent Vaccines Multivalent Vaccines

Patient Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027) Pediatric Patients Adult Patients

Technology Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027) Inactivated & Subunit Vaccines Conjugate Vaccines Recombinant Vaccines Live Attenuated Vaccines Toxoid Vaccines

Disease Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027) DTP HPV Pneumococcal Disease Meningococcal Disease Influenza Hepatitis Varicella MMR Polio Herpes Zoster Rotavirus Others

Route of Administration Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027) Oral Administration Intramuscular and Subcutaneous Administration Others



Major Geographies Analyzed in the Report:

North America (U.S., Canada)

Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU)

AsiaPacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)

Key Objectives of the Vaccine Market Report:

Analysis and forecast of the Global Vaccine Market by segmentation of the market

Analysis of various macro and micro-economic factors influencing the growth of the market

Extensive SWOT analysis and Porter’s Five Forces analysis to offer a detailed view of the competitive landscape

Insights into drivers, restraints, opportunities, limitations, threats, and challenges

Analysis of the key players operating in the industry

Strategic recommendations to the new entrants pertaining to entry-level barriers and to established players for formulating fruitful business plans

