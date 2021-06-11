Ambulatory Device Market Trend, Forecast, Drivers, Restraints, Company Profiles and Key Players Analysis by 2027

Global Ambulatory Device Market report offers accurate forecast estimation for the period of 2020-2027 and presents an overall evaluation of the current market scenario along with the scope. The report also offers an analysis of the product portfolio of the market, growth trends, developments and advancements, and competitive landscape. It also calculates the rate of market concentration in certain regions of the industry and for prominent players of the market. The report strives to offer beneficial strategic recommendations to the readers to help them achieve their business goals and objectives.

Ambulatory devices are also equipped with advanced technologies to provide additional benefits of portability, Bluetooth connectivity, installed tracking system, and portability. The devices are used by the older population or by people who are suffering from a neurological deficit or musculoskeletal impairments. Thus, the growing geriatric population and surge in the incidence of diseases are propelling the market demand.

Key Highlights From The Report

An infusion pump is a medical device which delivers fluids, such as medications and nutrients, into a patient’s body in a limited amount. Infusion pumps are widespread usage in clinical settings such as nursing homes, hospitals, and also in the home.

An ECG monitoring application monitors heart electrical activity and shows a moving line of peaks and dips. It measures the electrical current, which runs through one’s heart. The growing incidence of heart diseases has propelled the demand for the market.

North America will dominate the market for ambulatory devices. The region has a well-developed healthcare sector, and the presence of major market players are propelling the demand for the market.

Key participants include Baxter International Inc., Abbott Laboratories, BioTelemetry, Inc., Becton, Dickinson and Company, Boston Scientific Corporation, CamNtech Ltd., Cadwell Industries, Inc., Compumedics Limited, Cardiovascular Systems, Inc., and General Electric Company, among others.

For the purpose of this report, Emergen Research has segmented into the global Ambulatory Device Market on the basis of product, application, end-user, and region:

Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027) Infusion Systems Monitoring Devices Records Others

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027) Drug Delivery ECG Monitoring Blood Glucose Monitoring Blood Pressure Monitoring EEG Monitoring Others

End-User Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027) Hospitals Ambulatory Surgical Centers Other



Major Geographies Analyzed in the Report:

North America (U.S., Canada)

Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU)

AsiaPacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)

Key Objectives of the Ambulatory Device Market Report:

Analysis and forecast of the Global Ambulatory Device Market by segmentation of the market

Analysis of various macro and micro-economic factors influencing the growth of the market

Extensive SWOT analysis and Porter’s Five Forces analysis to offer a detailed view of the competitive landscape

Insights into drivers, restraints, opportunities, limitations, threats, and challenges

Analysis of the key players operating in the industry

Strategic recommendations to the new entrants pertaining to entry-level barriers and to established players for formulating fruitful business plans

