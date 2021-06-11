Continuous Fiber Composites Market Size, Share, Growth, Analysis, Trend, and Forecast Research Report by 2027

Global Continuous Fiber Composites Market report offers accurate forecast estimation for the period of 2020-2027 and presents an overall evaluation of the current market scenario along with the scope. The report also offers an analysis of the product portfolio of the market, growth trends, developments and advancements, and competitive landscape. It also calculates the rate of market concentration in certain regions of the industry and for prominent players of the market. The report strives to offer beneficial strategic recommendations to the readers to help them achieve their business goals and objectives.

Demand for continuous fiber composite in aircraft manufacturing is a significant factor in driving the continuous fiber composite market demand. A significant percentage of the product is deployed in the production of aircraft structures, including Boeing 737-800 or Airbus A320 that are produced using glass, carbon, and aramid fibers. The continuous fiber composite matrix’s primary constituent is low strength and rigidity plastic that holds the fibers in correct alignment and spacing and offers protection from abrasion and other environmental factors.

Key Highlights From The Report

Thermoset continuous fiber composite resin witnesses a significant demand attributed t its beneficial properties such as exceptional corrosives & solvents resistance, high heat resistance, and improved fatigue strength.

Non-crimp fabric composites are reinforced with straight (non-crimped) fibers mats, providing benefits, including strength, low production cost, and easy handling.

The continuous fiber composite market in the Asia Pacific region is projected to grow at the fastest rate in the forecast period attributed to the rapid industrialization, growth of the automotive sector, and rising demand for consumer electronic products.

Key participants include Celanese Corporation, Gurit Holding AG, Hexcel Corporation, Chomorat, Johns Manville, Huntsman Corporation, Cytec Solvay Group, Automated Dynamics, Toray Industries, and SABIC, among others.

Emergen Research has segmented the global continuous fiber composite market on the basis of resin type, product type, industry vertical, and region:

Resin Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027) Thermoset Composite Resins Thermoplastic Composite Resins

Product Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027) Woven Fabric Non-Crimp Fabric Unidirectional Tape Others

Industry Vertical Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027) Aerospace Automotive Power & Energy Sports & Leisure Consumer Electronics Others



Major Geographies Analyzed in the Report:

North America (U.S., Canada)

Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU)

AsiaPacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)

Key Objectives of the Continuous Fiber Composites Market Report:

Analysis and forecast of the Global Continuous Fiber Composites Market by segmentation of the market

Analysis of various macro and micro-economic factors influencing the growth of the market

Extensive SWOT analysis and Porter’s Five Forces analysis to offer a detailed view of the competitive landscape

Insights into drivers, restraints, opportunities, limitations, threats, and challenges

Analysis of the key players operating in the industry

Strategic recommendations to the new entrants pertaining to entry-level barriers and to established players for formulating fruitful business plans

