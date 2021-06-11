Nonwoven Fabrics Market Share to Reach USD 61.38 Billion by 2028 | Reports And Data

The global nonwoven fabrics market is expected to be valued at USD 61.38 billion by end of 2028 from a value of USD 40 billion in 2020, expanding at a CAGR of 5.5% over the forecast period. This growth of the market is attributable to Growing demand from these industries coupled with increasing awareness about benefits of its adoption. Increasing its demand from end use industries owing to excellent properties is estimated to drive growth of the market over the foreseeable future.

The key players in the nonwoven fabrics market include Berry Global Inc., Ahlstrom-Munksjo, DuPont, Glatfelter Company, Fitesa, Lydall Inc., TWE Group, and PFNonwovens.

The nonwoven fabric have properties such as abrasion resistant, antistatic, dry cleanable, durable, dust free, flame resistant, foldable, glueable, heat sealable, impermeable, ironable, and is kind to skin. However, price volatility of raw material coupled with demand fluctuations is restraining growth of the global nonwoven fabrics market. Nonetheless, the nonwoven fabric can be disposed easily and reused after proper treatments, which makes them more ecological fabric. Thus, its demand from hospitals, schools, and luxury accommodations is increasing, which in turn is driving growth of the market. Additionally, it is considered as a biodegradable and breathable, which enhances its application areas across industries such as chemicals, civil, and automobile for several end use applications.

Furthermore, few excellent properties of material such as stretch, resilience, strength, softness, and flame retardancy are enhancing its applications for achieving balance between product use and cost. Rising awareness about effectiveness of the material to replace harsh and toxic material especially for environment among the industries such as manufacturing, furniture, and automobile is estimated to fuel growth of the market over the forecast period.

For the purpose of this report, Reports and Data has segmented the global nonwoven fabrics market on the basis of product, platform, end user, and region:

By Polymer type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018-2028)

PP

PE

PET

Wood pulp

Rayon

Others

By Layer Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018-2028)

Single-layer

Multilayer

By Function Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018-2028)

Disposable

Non-disposable

By Technology Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018-2028)

Spunbond

Wet laid

Dry laid

Others (electrostatic spinning and flash-spun)

By Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018-2028)

Hygiene

Medical

Filtration

Automotive

Consumer products

Building & Construction

Others

By Region Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018-2028)

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

MEA

Latin America

Key findings from the report

Based on technology, the spunbond segment is projected to be dominant in the nonwoven fabrics market over the forecast period. This growth of the market is attributed to the surging its demand across various end use hygiene products, coating substrates, construction

By application, the hygiene segment is anticipated to be dominant in the nonwoven fabrics market over the forecast period. This growth of the market is attributable to the demand for nonwovens as an alternative to traditional textiles and especially in the hygiene products.

By polymer type, the polypropylene segment is estimated to be emerged as the largest product segment and to expand at a significant CAGR over the forecast period. This growth of the market is attributable to the increasing adoption of the material from industry players and boost availability of material with several grades.

Regionally, Asia Pacific is estimated to be dominant over the forecast period owing to the factors such as expansion of working population, improving global economy, and rising domestic demand for hygiene products.

Table of Content:

Chapter 1. Market Synopsis

1.1. Market Definition

1.2. Research Scope & Premise

1.3. Methodology

1.4. Market Estimation Technique

Chapter 2. Executive Summary

2.1. Summary Snapshot, 2019-2027

Chapter 3. Indicative Metrics

Chapter 4. Nonwoven Fabrics Market Segmentation & Impact Analysis

4.1. Nonwoven Fabrics Market Material Segmentation Analysis

4.2. Industrial Outlook

4.2.1. Market indicators analysis

4.2.2. Market drivers’ analysis

4.2.2.1. Increase in demand for nonwoven fabrics in the healthcare industry

4.2.2.2. Growing demand for nonwoven fabrics in textile industry

4.2.2.3 Growing awareness regarding environment-friendly fabrics and regulatory framework promoting the use of nonwoven fabrics

4.2.3. Market restraints analysis

4.2.3.1. Price volatility of raw materials

4.3. Technological Insights

4.4. Regulatory Framework

4.5. ETOP Analysis

4.6. Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

4.7. Competitive Metric Space Analysis

4.8. Price trend Analysis

4.9. Customer Mapping

4.10. Covid-19 Impact Analysis

4.11. Global Recession Influence

Continued…

Thank you for reading our report. To receive further information on the report or to enquire about its customization, please get in touch with us and get your report tailored according to your needs.

