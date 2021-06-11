Smart Farming Market Growth, Recent Trends, Industry Analysis, Outlook, Insights, Share and Forecasts Report 2027

The global Smart Farming Market is expected to reach USD 24.76 Billion by 2027, according to a new report by Emergen Research. The smart farming industry is projected to be powered by factors such as steady population growth, low supply of cultivable land, subsidies from the government, and demand for new and high-quality food.

Summary of the Report:

The report clearly defines the Smart Farming market position on a global level. The detailed insights into the market’s geographical spectrum offered by the report make it an excellent source of knowledge about the Smart Farming industry.

The report also takes into consideration the effect of the different restrictions imposed in different regions on the Smart Farming industry and its key segments. It also offers a current and future impact analysis of the pandemic on the overall Smart Farming market.

Key participants include Deere & Company, Topcon Positioning Systems, Trimble, Inc., DeLaval, Antelliq, Heliospectra, Afimilk Ltd., InnovaSea Systems, AKVA group, and Nexus Corporation, among others.

The global Smart Farming market report analyzes the current trends of the market, along with the barriers expected to rise during the forecast estimation for 2019-2027. The report offers the growth spectrum of the key companies and utilizes the key statistical tools for the evaluation of the various elements of the industry to offer an accurate growth forecast.

One of the report’s central components is the broad Smart Farming market segmentation that includes the product type gamut, application spectrum, end-user industry landscape, significant geographical regions, and the top market contenders.

Farming Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027) Precision farming Livestock monitoring Smart greenhouse Others

Offerings Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027) Hardware Software Services

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027) Precision Farming Application Livestock Monitoring Application Precision Aquaculture Application Smart Greenhouse Application Precision Forestry Application Others



The global Smart Farming market has been categorized on the basis of key geographical regions into North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. It evaluates the presence of the global Smart Farming market in the major regions with regards to market share, market size, revenue contribution, sales network and distribution channel, and other key elements.

Key Questions Addressed in the Report:

Who are the leading players of the Smart Farming industry?

Which region is expected to dominate the market in the coming years?

What are the key applications of the Smart Farming market?

Which segment is expected to garner traction during the coming years?

Thank you for reading the report. The report can be customized as per the requirements of the clients.

