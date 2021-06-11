NGS Sample Preparation Market Demand, Growth, Trend, Business Opportunities, Manufacturers and Research Methodology by 2027

The largest share in the overall sample preparation market for the NGS in North America and then Europe. North America’s significant share can be attributed to government and private programs to improve NGS technology, wide adoption of NGS diagnostics in North America, a growing number of NGS-based clinical & testing applications around the world, increased cancer research, increasing awareness of NGS services, and the involvement of leading NGS service providers.

The report offers an industry-wide and economy-wide analysis of the market along with supply and demand dynamics, sales, and production and manufacturing capacity. It also reviews the rate of production and consumption, sales network and distribution channel, pricing analysis, profit margins, cost and demand volatility, import/export, gross revenue, among others. Financial difficulties brought by the pandemic have slowed down the progression of the businesses, and disruptions in the supply chains have been seen. The report assesses the comprehensive impact of the pandemic on the overall growth of the NGS Sample Preparation market and offers a future impact assessment.

The report comprises a detailed analysis of the vital elements of the NGS Sample Preparation market, including key drivers, constraints, opportunities, limitations, threats, and micro- and macro-economic factors.

Key players in the market include Agilent Technologies, Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc., BGI; Biomatters Ltd., Congenica Ltd, Eurofins Scientific, DNASTAR, F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd, Genomatix GmbH, Thermo Fisher Scientific, and Foundation Medicine, among others.

The research report draws focus on the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the market and its crucial segments. It offers insights into the effects of the pandemic on the global economic scenario and business sphere. The report evaluates the key market influencing factors and considers the COVID-19 pandemic as one of the contributing elements.

With a major focus on the growth trajectories of each segment of the market, the report inspects the operating patterns of each market contender, for instance, partnerships & collaborations, mergers & acquisitions, and new product launches, in a detailed manner.

The NGS Sample Preparation market intelligence report exhaustively examines the market value, share, demand, growth prospects, latest and historical trends, manufacturers, gross revenue collection, competitive terrain, market growth forecast, available products, and end-use applications.

Workflow Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; Volume: Million Tons; 2017-2027) NGS Library Preparation Kits Semi-automated Library Preparation Automated Library Preparation Clonal Amplification

Application Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; Volume: Million Tons; 2017-2027) Oncology Clinical Investigation Reproductive Health HLA Typing/Immune System Monitoring Metagenomics, Epidemiology & Drug Development Agrigenomics & Forensics Consumer Genomics

End-User Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; Volume: Million Tons; 2017-2027) Academic Research Clinical Research Hospitals & Clinics Pharma & Biotech Entities Others

Regional Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; Volume: Million Tons; 2017-2027) North America Canada Europe UK Germany France BENELUX Asia Pacific China Japan South Korea Rest of APAC



Market Estimation Timeline:

Historical Years: 2017-2018

Base Year: 2019

Estimated Year: 2027

Forecast Years: 2020-2027

