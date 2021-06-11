Automotive Aftermarket Market Outlook, Industry Demand and Supply, Key Prospects, Future Growth, Forecast and Top Manufacturers Analysis Report by Emergen Research
Summary
In developed countries, manufacturers follow a range of approaches to achieve strong market share, including mergers, acquisitions, and alliances. Asia-Pacific, thanks to better living standards and high car demand, is projected to be the fastest-growing regional sector. Specialized service centers […]
In developed countries, manufacturers follow a range of approaches to achieve strong market share, including mergers, acquisitions, and alliances. Asia-Pacific, thanks to better living standards and high car demand, is projected to be the fastest-growing regional sector. Specialized service centers devoted to fixing such vehicles would be expected to increase with the increased prevalence and adoption of gas and hybrid electric cars.
The global Automotive Aftermarket market study covers the current COVID-19 scenario that has turned the global business sphere upside down. The coronavirus has resulted in a major economic downturn worldwide, while also adversely impacting the growth of this industrial sector. The pandemic has brought about drastic changes in market conditions.
It offers a lucid picture of current trends in the global market, with an unbiased perspective of the leading market players, key regions/countries, end-use industries, and various product types.
Key players in the Automotive Aftermarket market include Bridgestone Corporation, Hella KGaA Hueck & Co., Denso Corporation, Continental, ACDelco, Delphi Automotive, Fauraecia, BASF, Robert Bosch, and 3M Company, among others.
The Automotive Aftermarket market intelligence report exhaustively examines the market value, share, demand, growth prospects, latest and historical trends, manufacturers, gross revenue collection, competitive terrain, market growth forecast, available products, and end-use applications.
- Replacement Part Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; 2017-2027)
- Tire
- Battery
- Brake Parts
- Filters
- Body parts
- Lighting & Electronic Components
- Wheels
- Exhaust components
- Turbochargers
- Others
- Certification Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; 2017-2027)
- Genuine Parts
- Certified Parts
- Uncertified Parts
- Service Channel Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; 2017-2027)
- DIY
- DIFM
- OE
- Distribution Channel Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; 2017-2027)
- Retailers
- Wholesalers & Distributors
Geographical Terrain of the Global Automotive Aftermarket Market:
- North America (U.S., Canada, and Mexico)
- Europe (Germany, France, the U.K, Russia, and Italy)
- Asia Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, and Southeast Asia)
- Latin America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, etc.)
- Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria, and South Africa)
Table of Content
Chapter 1. Methodology & Sources
1.1. Market Definition
1.2. Research Scope
1.3. Methodology
1.4. Research Sources
1.4.1. Primary
1.4.2. Secondary
1.4.3. Paid Sources
1.5. Market Estimation Technique
Chapter 2. Executive Summary
2.1. Summary Snapshot, 2019-2027
Chapter 3. Key Insights
Chapter 4. Automotive Aftermarket Market Segmentation & Impact Analysis
4.1. Automotive Aftermarket Market Material Segmentation Analysis
4.2. Industrial Outlook
4.2.1. Market indicators analysis
4.2.2. Market drivers analysis
4.2.2.1. High demand for new technologies in vehicles and digitization
4.2.2.2. Increased sales of new and pre-owned vehicles
4.2.2.3. Ageing vehicle fleet along with poor road infrastructure
4.2.3. Market restraints analysis
4.2.3.1. Adoption of vehicle safety technologies and rising electric vehicle sales
4.2.3.2. Lack of skilled labor due to COVID-19
4.3. Technological Insights
4.4. Regulatory Framework
4.5. Porter’s Five Forces Analysis
4.6. Competitive Metric Space Analysis
4.7. Price trend Analysis
4.8. Covid-19 Impact Analysis
Chapter 5. Automotive Aftermarket Market By Replacement Part Insights & Trends, Revenue (USD Billion)
5.1. Replacement Part Dynamics & Market Share, 2019 & 2027
5.1.1. Tire
5.1.2. Battery
5.1.3. Brake Parts
5.1.4. Filters
5.1.5. Body parts
5.1.6. Lighting & Electronic Components
5.1.7. Wheels
5.1.8. Exhaust components
5.1.9. Turbochargers
5.1.10. Others
Chapter 6. Automotive Aftermarket Market By Certification Insights & Trends Revenue (USD Billion)
6.1. Certification Dynamics & Market Share, 2019 & 2027
6.1.1. Genuine Parts
6.1.2. Certified Parts
6.1.3. Uncertified Parts
Chapter 7. Automotive Aftermarket Market By Service Channel Insights & Trends Revenue (USD Billion)
7.1. Service Channel Dynamics & Market Share, 2019 & 2027
7.1.1. DIY
7.1.2. DIFM
7.1.3. OE
Continue..!
