Intraoral Scanners Market Overview, Merger and Acquisitions , Drivers, Restraints and Industry Forecast By 2026

Less patient discomfort, rapid turnaround time provided by intraoral scanners, and rise in the geriatric population are the factors driving the growth of the Intraoral Scanners market.

The global Intraoral Scanners market is expected to reach USD 709.3 million by year 2026, with a CAGR of 10.6%. The Intraoral Scanners are devices used to create computerized, 3D, digital images of the intraoral region. It records the tooth morphology and produces accurate 3D impressions of the various structures in the intraoral region.

The market has grown at a moderate rate as far as the technological developments is concerned. Edentulism or tooth lessness has increased in recent years, which signifies the demand of quick and more advance intraoral scanners. Increase in geriatric population and introduction of new techniques such as digital radiology and digitalization has positively impacted the quality and efficiency of the scanners. However, the industry has several challenges to face such as high costs of the devices, commercialization, and scarcity of skilled professionals.

Get a sample of the report @ https://www.reportsanddata.com/sample-enquiry-form/2117

The report initially offers market introduction, market overview, product scope, market opportunities, growth prospects, risks, limitations, and key drivers. The report also covers a comprehensive analysis of the competitive landscape with extensive profiling of the key competitors. It covers recent technological advancements, product developments, product launches, mergers and acquisitions, collaborations, joint ventures, and partnerships.

Key Companies in the market include:

3M Company, 3Shape A/S, Align Technology, Inc., Carestream Health Inc., Condor International, Densys3D Ltd., Dental Wings Inc., Dentsply Sirona Inc., Planmeca OY, and Guangdong Launca Medical Device Technology Co. Ltd.

Regional segmentation comprises of a current and forecast estimation of the market in the key geographical regions such as North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. The report also covers the scope of individual applications and types in each region. The report also covers details about production and consumption patterns, technological developments, revenue growth, market size, market share, key trends and demands influencing market growth in the region, and robust presence of key players in the region.

Market segment analysis:

By Brand (Revenue, USD Million; 2016–2026)

Cadent iTero

3M ESPE Lava COS

CEREC

E4D

TRIOS

CS

Other Brands

By End User (Revenue, USD Million; 2016–2026)

Hospitals

Dental Clinics

Other End Users

Regional analysis further covers a country-wise analysis to offer insights into key trends and demands in each major country that might affect the growth of the market in the region.

North America S. Canada Mexico

Europe Germany K. Italy France BENELUX Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China India Japan South Korea Rest of APAC

Latin America Brazil Rest of LATAM

Middle East & Africa Saudi Arabia A.E. South Africa Rest of MEA



To know more about the report @ https://www.reportsanddata.com/report-detail/intraoral-scanners-market

Key Features of the Global Intraoral Scanners Market Report:

Comprehensive analysis of the key players operating in the market along with their SWOT analysis, their business profiles, business overview, market share, global position, and market value

Identification and analysis of significant trends and factors driving revenue growth of the market

Analysis of the competitive landscape along with strategic mergers, expansions, agreements, partnerships, joint ventures, acquisitions, and product launches

Assessment of each market segment along with their growth trends and market revenue contribution

Study of the key regions to pinpoint growth potential and study opportunities, threats, limitations, and risks

Request a customization of the report @ https://www.reportsanddata.com/request-customization-form/2117

Thank you for reading our report. Customization of this report is available according to the client’s needs. Please get in touch with us to know more about the customization feature and our team will ensure the report is tailored as per your requirements.

Browse More Details

Triacetin/Glyceral Triacetate Market Size

Customer Information System (CIS) Market Share