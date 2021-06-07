Beverage Cans Market Size, Revenue Growth Trends, Company Strategy Analysis, 2020–2027

The Global Beverage Cans Market size is forecast to reach USD 32.53 billion from USD 25.68 billion in 2019, delivering a CAGR of 2.9% through 2027. The market growth is driven by the increasing popularity of energy & sports drinks, growth in aluminum recyclability prospects, rising health concern regarding the usage of plastic packaging, and beneficial properties of metals like aluminum, such as lightweight and high molding capacity.

Growing consumer awareness regarding the negative health impact of plastics container usage is prompting industry players to switch to glass and metal alternatives for beverage packaging. Several environmental lobby groups and Government agencies are also pestering manufacturers to significantly reduce plastic packaging. Carbonated drinks and water are usually bottled in PET bottles. However, bans on plastic packaging across several countries in the world will boost the adoption of beverage cans over the coming years.

The latest report is inclusive of an extensive coverage of the significant impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the Beverage Cans business sector. The coronavirus outbreak has drastically impacted the global economic landscape, and consequently, this particular business vertical. Therefore, the report provides the reader with a clear concept of the current scenario of this business vertical, estimating its COVID-19 aftereffects.

Competitive Landscape:

The global Beverage Cans market is highly consolidated due to the presence of numerous companies operating across this industry. The report depicts the current market standing of these companies, their past performances, demand and supply graphs, production and consumption patterns, sales network, distribution channels, and growth opportunities in the market. The leading market contenders listed in the report are:

A brief outlook of the key companies in the Beverage Cans market, focusing on companies such as

Key players operating in the global beverage cans market are Ardagh Group S.A., ORG Packaging, Carolina Beverage Group, Ball Corporation (U.S.), Amcor, Crown Holdings, Inc., Silgan Holdings (U.S.), Orora, The Olayan Group, Bangkok Can Manufacturer Co. Ltd., Nampak Bevcan Limited, and Can-Pack S.A., among others.

These particulars additionally consist of a basic summary of the corporations, company profile, and the product portfolio of the company in focus.

The report analyses the gathered information relating to the profits accrued, sales, gross margins, price patterns, revenue and updates on the activities of the company.

Market Scope:

This report on the Beverage Cans market delivers a cumulative synopsis of the speculations of this business, overall, along with an evaluation of its segmentations. It predicts the Beverage Cans market to advance as one of the most profitable verticals, generating massive revenue by the end of the forecast years, exhibiting a sizable growth rate over the calculated period. The opportunities for growth and expansion that are prominent in the sector as well as the geographical coverage of the industry have also been investigated by the report.

Size (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

12Oz

Others

Material Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Aluminum

Steel

Structure Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Two-piece cans

Three-piece cans

Application Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Alcoholic Wine Beer Others

Non-alcoholic Carbonated Soft Drinks Fruit Juices and Fruit-Based Drinks Ready-to-drink Coffee and Tea Sports & Energy Drinks Others (includes CBD)



Geographical Scenario:

In this section of the report, Beverage Cans market analysts have provided valuable insights into the geographical segmentation of the Beverage Cans market. They have further estimated the current and future market valuations on the basis of the demand-supply dynamics and pricing structure of the leading regional segments. Moreover, the growth prospects of each regional segment have been meticulously extensively discussed in the report.

The global Beverage Cans market is classified into the following regions:

North America (the U.S., Canada)

Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

Europe (the U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU)

Asia-Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

The Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, the U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)

