Food Ingredients Market Size, Opportunities, Trends, Products, Revenue Analysis, For 2020–2026

The Food Ingredients Market is forecasted to grow from USD 33.67 billion in 2018 to USD 63.11 billion by 2026, at a CAGR of 7.8%, during the forecast period. A rapidly rising population and higher urbanization have boosted global demand for processed food products, driving food demand. The market for Japan is forecasted to reach USD 21.14 million in revenue in 2026. Europe’s market will record a lower CAGR than Asia Pacific’s market, but by 2026-end it will account for comparatively larger revenues. By 2026, the Middle East and Africa (MEA) will register a relatively slower expansion on the global market for food ingredients.

The latest report is inclusive of an extensive coverage of the significant impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the Food Ingredients business sector. The coronavirus outbreak has drastically impacted the global economic landscape, and consequently, this particular business vertical. Therefore, the report provides the reader with a clear concept of the current scenario of this business vertical, estimating its COVID-19 aftereffects.

Competitive Landscape:

The global Food Ingredients market is highly consolidated due to the presence of numerous companies operating across this industry. The report depicts the current market standing of these companies, their past performances, demand and supply graphs, production and consumption patterns, sales network, distribution channels, and growth opportunities in the market. The leading market contenders listed in the report are:

Kerry Group (Ireland), Cargill Inc. (US), Corbion Purac (Netherlands), Stevia First Corporation (US), Hermes Sweeteners Ltd (Switzerland), Tate & Lyle Plc (UK), Archer Daniels Midland (US), Riken Vitamin (Japan), Palsgaard (Denmark) and Dupont- Danisco (Denmark).

Type (Kilo Tons and Revenue, USD Million; 2016-2026)

Preservatives Natural Antioxidants Sorbates Benzonates Others

Sweeteners Bulk Sweeteners Sucrose Fructose Lactose High Fructose Others Sugar Substitutes Sucralose Xylitol Stevia Aspartame Saccharine Others Emulsifiers Mono-Di-Glycerides Lecithin Sorbitan Esters Others Anti-Caking Calcium compounds Sodium compounds Silicon Dioxide Others Enzymes Carbohydrases Protease Lipase Others Hydrocolloids Starch Gelatin Gum Xanthan Gum Others Food Flavors and Enhancers Natural Extracts Fruit flavors Monosodium Glutamate Others Food Colorants Synthetic Food Natural Food Others Acidulants Citric Acid Phosphoric Acid Lactic Acid Others



Application (Kilo Tons and Revenue, USD Million; 2016-2026)

Beverages

Bakery

Meat and Meat Products

Dairy Products

Others

Geographical Scenario:

In this section of the report, Food Ingredients market analysts have provided valuable insights into the geographical segmentation of the Food Ingredients market. They have further estimated the current and future market valuations on the basis of the demand-supply dynamics and pricing structure of the leading regional segments. Moreover, the growth prospects of each regional segment have been meticulously extensively discussed in the report.

The global Food Ingredients market is classified into the following regions:

North America (the U.S., Canada)

Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

Europe (the U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU)

Asia-Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

The Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, the U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)

