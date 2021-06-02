Electric Vehicle Charging Infrastructure Market Statistics, Business Opportunities, Competitive Landscape and Industry Analysis Report by 2027

Electric vehicles save more greenhouse gas emissions compared to ICE vehicles having akin features. This is attributed to the higher fuel economy fine associated with the heavier weight of ICE vehicles as compared with electric vehicles.

The global Electric Vehicle Charging Infrastructure market study covers the current COVID-19 scenario that has turned the global business sphere upside down. The coronavirus has resulted in a major economic downturn worldwide, while also adversely impacting the growth of this industrial sector. The pandemic has brought about drastic changes in market conditions.

It offers a lucid picture of current trends in the global market, with an unbiased perspective of the leading market players, key regions/countries, end-use industries, and various product types.

Key participants include Chargepoint, Inc., ABB Ltd., Tesla Inc., BP Chargemaster, EVGO Services LLC, Semaconnect Network, Greenlots, and EV Connect, Electrify America LLC, and Opconnect Inc., among others.

The Electric Vehicle Charging Infrastructure market intelligence report exhaustively examines the market value, share, demand, growth prospects, latest and historical trends, manufacturers, gross revenue collection, competitive terrain, market growth forecast, available products, and end-use applications.

Infrastructure Provider Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027) Charging Point Operator E-Mobility Service Provider Charging Hubs

Charging Infrastructure Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027) CCS CHADEMO Normal Charging Tesla Supercharger TYPE-2 (IEC 62196)

Charging Level Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027) Level 1 (120 V) Level 2 (208 V – 240 V) Level 3 (UPTO 600 V)

Vehicle Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027) Electric bike Plug-in hybrid PHEV EV passenger cars Heavy delivery vans Others

Installation Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027) Portable Charger Fixed Charger

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027) Public Private



Geographical Terrain of the Global Electric Vehicle Charging Infrastructure Market:

North America (U.S., Canada, and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, the U.K, Russia, and Italy)

Asia Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, and Southeast Asia)

Latin America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, etc.)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria, and South Africa)

Table of Content

Chapter 1. Methodology & Sources

1.1. Market Definition

1.2. Research Scope

1.3. Methodology

1.4. Research Sources

1.4.1. Primary

1.4.2. Secondary

1.4.3. Paid Sources

1.5. Market Estimation Technique

Chapter 2. Executive Summary

2.1. Summary Snapshot, 2019-2027

Chapter 3. Key Insights

Chapter 4. Electric Vehicle Charging Infrastructure Market Segmentation & Impact Analysis

4.1. Electric Vehicle Charging Infrastructure Market Material Segmentation Analysis

4.2. Industrial Outlook

4.2.1. Market indicators analysis

4.2.2. Market drivers analysis

4.2.2.1. Increasing concern about environmental pollution

4.2.2.2. Government policies and subsidies

4.2.2.3. Heavy investments from automakers in EV

4.2.2.4. Demand for increasing vehicle range per charge

4.2.3. Market restraints analysis

4.2.3.1. Lack of standardization in charging infrastructure

4.2.3.2. High costs of setting-up EV infrastructure

4.3. Technological Insights

4.4. Regulatory Framework

4.5. Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

4.6. Competitive Metric Space Analysis

4.7. Price trend Analysis

4.8. Covid-19 Impact Analysis

Chapter 5. Electric Vehicle Charging Infrastructure Market By Infrastructure Provider Insights & Trends, Revenue (USD Million)

5.1. Infrastructure Provider Dynamics & Market Share, 2019 & 2027

5.1.1. Charging Point Operator

5.1.2. E-Mobility Service Provider

5.1.3. Charging Hubs

Chapter 6. Electric Vehicle Charging Infrastructure Market By Charging Infrastructure Type Insights & Trends Revenue (USD Million)

6.1. Charging Infrastructure Type Dynamics & Market Share, 2019 & 2027

6.1.1. CCS

6.1.2. CHADEMO

6.1.3. Normal Charging

6.1.4. Tesla Supercharger

6.1.5. TYPE-2 (IEC 62196)

Chapter 7. Electric Vehicle Charging Infrastructure Market By Charging Level Insights & Trends Revenue (USD Million)

7.1. Charging Level Dynamics & Market Share, 2019 & 2027

7.1.1. Level 1 (120 V)

7.1.2. Level 2 (208 V – 240 V)

7.1.3. Level 3 (UPTO 600 V)

Continue..!

Thank you for reading our report. For further details or to inquire about customization, please let us know, and we will offer you a report well-suited to your requirements.

