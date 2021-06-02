Sports Medicine Market Size, Share, Growth, Analysis, Trend, and Forecast Research Report by 2027

However, due to the declined rate of skilled professionals in and inappropriate knowledge and guidelines about sports medicine are a restraint to the market growth. Also, the occurrence of chronic diseases worldwide has further associated with adopting a healthy lifestyle. Rising awareness about these diseases has inspired people to participate in various physical activities. Growing career opportunities for sports is also responsible for the rise in the number of athletes, resulting in quick demand in sports injury management services.

The report offers an industry-wide and economy-wide analysis of the market along with supply and demand dynamics, sales, and production and manufacturing capacity. It also reviews the rate of production and consumption, sales network and distribution channel, pricing analysis, profit margins, cost and demand volatility, import/export, gross revenue, among others. Financial difficulties brought by the pandemic have slowed down the progression of the businesses, and disruptions in the supply chains have been seen. The report assesses the comprehensive impact of the pandemic on the overall growth of the Sports Medicine market and offers a future impact assessment.

The report comprises a detailed analysis of the vital elements of the Sports Medicine market, including key drivers, constraints, opportunities, limitations, threats, and micro- and macro-economic factors.

Key participants include Arthrex, Inc., Smith & Nephew plc, Stryker Corporation, Breg Inc., DJO Global, Inc., Mueller Sports, Inc., Wright Medical Group N.V., Medtronic, RTI Surgical, Performance Health International Limited, KARL STORZ, and Bauerfeind AG, among others.

COVID Analysis

The research report draws focus on the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the market and its crucial segments. It offers insights into the effects of the pandemic on the global economic scenario and business sphere. The report evaluates the key market influencing factors and considers the COVID-19 pandemic as one of the contributing elements.

With a major focus on the growth trajectories of each segment of the market, the report inspects the operating patterns of each market contender, for instance, partnerships & collaborations, mergers & acquisitions, and new product launches, in a detailed manner.

The Sports Medicine market intelligence report exhaustively examines the market value, share, demand, growth prospects, latest and historical trends, manufacturers, gross revenue collection, competitive terrain, market growth forecast, available products, and end-use applications.

Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027) Body Reconstruction Products Fracture and Ligament Repair Products Assays Arthroscopy Devices Implants Prosthetic Devices Orthobiologics Body Support and Recovery Products Braces and Supports Compression Clothing Physiotherapy Equipment Thermal Therapy Electrostimulation Other Therapies Ultrasound Therapy Laser Therapy Accessories Tapes Disinfectants Wraps Others



Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027) Knee Injuries Shoulder Injuries Foot and Ankle Injuries Elbow and Wrist Injuries Back and Spine Injuries Hip and Groin Injuries Others

Body Monitoring and Evaluation Devices Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027) Cardiac monitoring and evaluation devices Beverages Respiratory monitoring and evaluation devices Hemodynamic monitoring and evaluation devices Musculoskeletal monitoring and evaluation devices Others

End-Use Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027) Hospital Physiotherapy clinics Rehabilitation centers

Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027) North America S. Canada Europe Germany UK France BENELUX Rest of Europe



Market Estimation Timeline:

Historical Years: 2017-2018

Base Year: 2019

Estimated Year: 2027

Forecast Years: 2020-2027

