5G Infrastructure Market to Rear Excessive Growth During 2021 || Qualcomm ,Intel ,Ericsson ,Samsung ,Fujitsu Ltd ,NEC

The 5G Infrastructure Market has witnessed continuous growth in the past few years and is projected to grow even further during the forecast period (2021-2026). The assessment provides a 360° view and insights, outlining the key outcomes of the industry. These insights help the business decision-makers to formulate better business plans and make informed decisions for improved profitability. In addition, the study helps venture or private players in understanding the companies more precisely to make better informed decisions.

Major Players are:

Qualcomm (United States),Intel (United States),Ericsson (Sweden),Samsung (South Korea),Fujitsu Ltd (Japan),NEC (Japan),AT&T (United States),Huawei (China),Nokia (Finland),Cisco (United States),ZTE (China)

NOTE: Our analysts monitoring the situation across the globe explain that the market will generate remunerative prospects for producers post COVID-19 crisis. The report aims to provide an additional illustration of the latest scenario, economic slowdown, and COVID-19 impact on the overall industry.

Definition:

5G infrastructure is the 5th generation of wireless cellular technology or mobile communication services which is used to increase speed. Application-specific integrated circuit and radio frequency integrated circuit these two types of the chipset are available in 5G infrastructure. Upsurging demand for high-speed data and huge network handling will help to boost the 5G infrastructure market.

On 17th October 2018, Samsung electronics has acquired Zhilabs, leading player in Artificial Intelligence (AI)-based network and service analytics. The acquisition is done for 5G offerings of automation and network analytics, which helps to improve the customer experiences in the 5G era.

On 4th September 2018, Ericsson has acquired 100 percent shares of CENX. This acquisition is done for Strengthen Network automation capability.

The titled segments and sub-section of the market are illuminated below:

Application (Automotive, Consumer Electronics, Retail), Chip Set (Application-Specific Integrated Circuit (ASIC), Radio Frequency Integrated Circuit (RFIC), Field-Programmable Gate Array (FPGA), Millimeter Wave Technology Chip), Communication Infrastructure (Small Cell ( Micro Cell, Pico Cell, Femtocell ), Macro Cell, Radio Access Network (RAN), Distributed Antenna System (DAS)), Network Technology (Software-Defined Networking (SDN), Network Functions Virtualization (NFV), Mobile Edge Computing (MEC), Fog Computing (FC))

Market Trends:

Increasing Dependency on Machine to Machine communication

Rising Demand for High-Speed Data and Huge Network Handling

Market Drivers:

Upsurging Demand of Mobile applications and Web-Based Services

Government Support for 5G Infrastructure

Growing Demand of Linked Vehicles & Devices

Years considered for this report:

Historical Years: 2015-2020

Base Year: 2020

Estimated Year: 2021

Forecast Period: 2021-2026

