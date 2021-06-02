Blockchain IoT Market Consumer Needs, Trends and Drivers Analysis and Forecast to 2026

The Blockchain IoT Market has witnessed continuous growth in the past few years and is projected to grow even further during the forecast period (2021-2026). The assessment provides a 360° view and insights, outlining the key outcomes of the industry. These insights help the business decision-makers to formulate better business plans and make informed decisions for improved profitability. In addition, the study helps venture or private players in understanding the companies more precisely to make better informed decisions.

Major Players are:

IBM Corporation (United States), ,Microsoft Corporation (United States), ,Intel Corporation (United States), ,Amazon.com, Inc. (United States), ,Cisco Systems (United States), ,Ethereum Foundation (Switzerland), ,The Linux Foundation (United States), ,R3 (United States), ,Filament (Nevada),,KrypC (India)

NOTE: Our analysts monitoring the situation across the globe explain that the market will generate remunerative prospects for producers post COVID-19 crisis. The report aims to provide an additional illustration of the latest scenario, economic slowdown, and COVID-19 impact on the overall industry.

Definition:

Blockchain empowers the IoT devices to enhance security and bring transparency to the IoT ecosystem. It offers a scalable and decentralized environment to IoT devices, platforms and applications. It provides opportunities for businesses to run smart operations. It allows devices to send data to private blockchain ledgers for inclusion in shared transactions with tamper-resistant records. It enables business partners to access and supply IoT data without the need for central control and management.

In October 2019, IBM launched blockchain-based supply chain service with AI, IoT integration. Through the use of open APIs, the new Sterling Supply Chain Suite allows distributors, manufacturers and retailers to integrate their own data and networks

The titled segments and sub-section of the market are illuminated below:

Type (Hardware, Software, Infrastructure, Industry Segmentation), Application (Smart contracts, Data security, Data communication/sharing, Asset tracking and management, Others (real-time workforce tracking, and workforce management)), End-users (Energy and utility, Transportation and logistics, Manufacturing, Building management, Healthcare, Retail, Wearable and mobile devices, Smart city, Others)

Market Trends:

Rise in the Focus on Operational Efficiency

Market Drivers:

Lower cost and Improved Security

Increased Adoption of IoT

Years considered for this report:

Historical Years: 2015-2020

Base Year: 2020

Estimated Year: 2021

Forecast Period: 2021-2026

