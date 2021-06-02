Fintech blockchain Market 2021 – Huge Growth Till 2026

The Fintech blockchain Market has witnessed continuous growth in the past few years and is projected to grow even further during the forecast period (2021-2026). The assessment provides a 360° view and insights, outlining the key outcomes of the industry. These insights help the business decision-makers to formulate better business plans and make informed decisions for improved profitability. In addition, the study helps venture or private players in understanding the companies more precisely to make better informed decisions.

Major Players are:

Abra (United States),AlphaPoint (United States),Applied Blockchain (United Kingdom),Auxesis Group (India),AWS (United States),Bitfury (Netherlands),BTL Group (Canada),Coinbase (United States),Earthport (United Kingdom),Factom (United States),IBM (United States),Microsoft (United States),Oracle (United States),RecordsKeeper (Spain),Ripple (United States),Symbiont (United States),

NOTE: Our analysts monitoring the situation across the globe explain that the market will generate remunerative prospects for producers post COVID-19 crisis. The report aims to provide an additional illustration of the latest scenario, economic slowdown, and COVID-19 impact on the overall industry.

Definition:

The global fintech blockchain market is expected to grow at a slow pace during the forecast period, according to the AMA study. The increasing demand for faster banking transactions, rise in compatibility of the financial ecosystem, and reducing overall cost of the ownerships are expected to be some of the major factors aiding into the growth for the market. However, the market is expected to witness a slight decline in the growth during the next few years but it is again expected to rise with a healthy pace after the COVID-19 pandemic is over.

The titled segments and sub-section of the market are illuminated below:

Type (Middleware Providers, Application & Solution Providers, Infrastructure & Protocol Providers), Application (Exchanges & Remittance, Smart Contract, Payments Management, Clearing & Settlement, Compliance Management/KYC, Identity Management), Enterprise SIze (SMEs, Large Enterprises), End Use (Banking, Non-Banking Financial Services, Insurance)

Market Trends:

Rise in Adoption of Advanced Technologies in the Banking Industry

Market Drivers:

Increasing Demand for Faster Banking Transactions

Rise in Compatibility of the Financial Ecosystem

Rising Demand for Efficient & Effective Compliance Management

Years considered for this report:

Historical Years: 2015-2020

Base Year: 2020

Estimated Year: 2021

Forecast Period: 2021-2026

