Business Impact of COVID-19 on Tax Management System Market Stratergies of major industry competitors 2021-2026

The Tax Management System Market has witnessed continuous growth in the past few years and is projected to grow even further during the forecast period (2021-2026). The assessment provides a 360° view and insights, outlining the key outcomes of the industry. These insights help the business decision-makers to formulate better business plans and make informed decisions for improved profitability. In addition, the study helps venture or private players in understanding the companies more precisely to make better informed decisions.

Major Players are:

Avalara (United States),Wolters Kluwer (Netherlands),Longview (United States),TaxSlayer (United States),TaxJar (United States),Xero (New Zealand),Intuit (United States),Thomson Reuters (United States),H&R Block (United States),Drake Software (United States)

NOTE: Our analysts monitoring the situation across the globe explain that the market will generate remunerative prospects for producers post COVID-19 crisis.

Definition:

Tax Management system is referred to as a system which calculates and creates customer-centric statements and invoices for ALL of the tax revenue types. This modern kind of solution supports e-billing and integrates with account management of customer to register receivables. It provides a view of the full-circle of customers Personal and Real revenue. The market of a tax management system is growing due to rising awareness among people about the tax-related market, while some of the factors like low availability of skilled professionals is hampering the market.

On 6th February 2019, Avalara, Inc., a leading provider of tax compliance automation software, acquired artificial intelligence technology and expertise from Indix to aggregate, structure and deliver global product and tax information.

The titled segments and sub-section of the market are illuminated below:

Type (Property taxes (Real and Personal Property), Maps/GIS Information, Frozen and current year tax values, Exemption Tracking, Discovery management, Listing processes), Application (Personal Use, Commercial Use), Structure (Cloud-based, On-premise)

Market Trends:

Automation of Business Critical Applications

Market Drivers:

Increasing Penetration of IoT Devices

Growing Internet Penetration around World

Years considered for this report:

Historical Years: 2015-2020

Base Year: 2020

Estimated Year: 2021

Forecast Period: 2021-2026

