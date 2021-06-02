North America Invisible Orthodontics Market by Companies, Applications, Industry Growth, Competitors Analysis, New Technology and Forecast to 2028

North America Invisible Orthodontics Market 2021 report includes a methodical description of the various factors such as market growth and detailed information about the different company’s revenue, growth, technological developments, production, and various other strategic developments. Moreover, the major topics of this document range from market overview, the global economic impact on the industry, global market competition by manufacturers, global production, revenue (value) by region, global supply, consumption, export, import by regions, price trend by type, global market analysis by application, manufacturing cost analysis, industrial chain, sourcing strategy and downstream buyers, marketing strategy analysis, distributors/traders, market effect factors analysis to market forecast.The market report is a rolling dice for the competitors to design strategies and become slightly more decisive to accomplish more profitability by prioritizing the vision of the organization. Under the competitive landscape, the document studies key players’ profiles in the report.The chapter of the competitive landscape is presented well in the research report and is analyzed based on the tools such as Porter’s five forces analysis.



North America invisible orthodontics market is expected to reach USD 6,326.71 million by 2028 from USD 2,460.03 million in 2020, growing with a CAGR of 12.5% in the forecast period of 2021 to 2028. The increasing demand for aesthetic appearance has further propelled the demand for orthodontic treatment worldwide. Thus, the growing prevalence of malocclusion acts as a driver for the growth of invisible orthodontics market.

Orthodontics is one of special branch of dentistry which involves the engagement of distinctive tools such as metal braces, aligners and retainers among others for the correction of dental conditions such as crowded, misaligned teeth and spacing among others. Invisible orthodontics includes the use of the clear aligners, clear retainers, lingual braces and ceramic braces in order to treat the misaligned, crooked and imperfect teeth or bite pattern.

The growing number of adult orthodontists seeking routine dental care is increasing due to increased awareness about the treatment options. Thus, the growing adult orthodontics acts as a driver for the growth of the invisible orthodontics market. The high cost of invisible orthodontics acts as a restraint for the growth of the invisible orthodontics market. The increasing technological advantages in invisible orthodontics are acting as an opportunity for boosting the demand of the invisible orthodontics market. The limitations associated with the invisible orthodontics acts as a challenge for the growth of the invisible orthodontics market.

Segmentation:

North America Invisible Orthodontics Market, By Product and Services (Products, Services), Age Groups (Adults, Teenagers, Children), Application (Malocclusion, Crowding, Excessive Spacing, Others), End User (Hospitals, Dental Clinics, Orthodontic Clinics, Others), Distribution Channel (Direct Sales, Third Party Distributors), Country (U.S., Canada & Mexico) Industry Trends and Forecast to 2028

List of Top Key Vendors:

3M

Candid Care Co.

Henry Schein Orthodontics (a subsidiary of Henry Schein, Inc.)

TP Orthodontics, Inc.

G&H Orthodontics

Great Lakes Dental Technologies

DynaFlex

American Orthodontics

Align Technology, Inc.

rocky mountain orthodontics

DB Orthodontics

Ortho-Care (UK) Ltd

FORESTADENT – Bernhard Foerster GmbH

DENTAURUM GmbH & Co. KG

ALIGNERCO

Institut Straumann AG

Ormco Corporation (a subsidiary of Envista)

Dentsply Sirona

SmileDirectClub

SMILE2IMPRESS SL

Sunshine Smile GmbH

Straight Teeth Direct

Wondersmile

North America Invisible Orthodontics Market scope and market size

The invisible orthodontics market is categorized into five notable segments which are based on the product and services, age groups, application, end user and distribution channel. The growth among segments helps you analyse niche pockets of growth and strategies to approach the market and determine your core application areas and the difference in your target markets.

On the basis of product and services, the invisible orthodontics market is segmented into products and services. In 2021, products segment is expected to dominate the invisible orthodontics market due to availability of vast variety of the clear aligners manufactured by the key market players.

On the basis of age groups, the invisible orthodontics market is segmented into children, adults and teenagers. In 2021, adults segment is expected to dominate the invisible orthodontics market because of the rising demand for the adult orthodontics across the globe.

On the basis of application, the invisible orthodontics market is segmented into crowding, excessive spacing, malocclusion and others. In 2021, crowding segment is expected to dominate the invisible orthodontics market because of the advancement in technologies leading to the effective and efficient treatment with intact aesthetic.

On the basis of end user, the invisible orthodontics market is segmented into hospitals, dental clinics, orthodontic clinics and others. In 2021, the hospitals segment is expected to dominate the invisible orthodontics market as it is the prime location visited by the patients for diagnosis and treatment of any chronic disease or emergency case.

On the basis of distribution channel, the invisible orthodontics market is segmented into direct sales and third party distributors. In 2021, the direct sales segment is expected to dominate the invisible orthodontics market due to growing demand from hospitals and laboratories.

Invisible Orthodontics Market Country Level Analysis

The invisible orthodontics market is analysed and market size information is provided by the country, product and services, age groups, application, end user and distribution channel as referenced above.

The countries covered in North America invisible orthodontics market report are the US, Canada and Mexico.

The U.S. is dominating in the North America invisible orthodontics market due to increasing technological advancement in the area followed by Canada.

The country section of the report also provides individual market impacting factors and changes in regulation in the market domestically that impacts the current and future trends of the market. Data points such as new sales, replacement sales, country demographics, regulatory acts and import-export tariffs are some of the major pointers used to forecast the market scenario for individual countries. Also, presence and availability of North America brands and their challenges faced due to large or scarce competition from local and domestic brands, impact of sales channels are considered while providing forecast analysis of the country data.

North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

(U.S., Canada, Mexico) South America (Cuba, Brazil, Argentina, and many others.)

(Cuba, Brazil, Argentina, and many others.) Europe (Germany, U.K., France, Italy, Russia, Spain, etc.)

(Germany, U.K., France, Italy, Russia, Spain, etc.) Asia (China, India, Russia, and many other Asian nations.)

(China, India, Russia, and many other Asian nations.) Pacific region (Indonesia, Japan, and many other Pacific nations.)

(Indonesia, Japan, and many other Pacific nations.) Middle East & Africa(Saudi Arabia, South Africa, and many others.)

