North America Excipients Market Forecast 2021-2028 By Regions, Type and Application with Sales and Revenue Analysis

The excipients market is expected to gain market growth in the forecast period of 2021 to 2028. Data Bridge Market Research analyses that the market is growing with a CAGR of 5.9% in the forecast period of 2021 to 2028 and is expected to reach USD 6,296.82 million by 2028. Increasing demand for alternative routes of delivery/dosage forms and increasing need for pharmaceutical excipients across varied therapeutic areas are the major drivers which propelled the demand of the excipients market in the forecast period.

Pharmaceutical excipients involve everything in a drug except that of the active pharmaceutical ingredients. These molecules don’t possess any medicinal property and are ultimately used for enhancing the physiological absorption of the drug. Excipients are inert in nature and it allows the drug molecule to apply to patients in the right form.

North America Excipients Market, By Origin (Organic, Inorganic), Category (Primary Excipients, Secondary Excipients), Products (Polymers, Sugars, Alcohols, Minerals, Gelatin, Others), Chemistry Type (Plant, Animals, Synthetic, Minerals), Chemical Synthesis (Lactose Monohydrate, Sucralose, Polysorbate, Benzyl Alcohol, Cetosteary Aclohol, Soy Lecithin, Pregelatinized Starch, Others), Functionality (Binders and Adhesives, Disintegrants, Coating Material, Disintegrants, Solubilizers, Flavors, Sweetening Agents, Diluents, Lubricants, Buffers, Emulsifying Agents, Preservatives, Antioxidants, Sorbents, Solvents, Emollients, Glidients, Chelating Agents, Antifoaming Agents, Others), Dosage Form (Solid, Semi-Solid, Liquid), Route of Administration (Oral Excipients, Topical Excipients, Parenteral Excipients, Other Excipients), End User (Pharmaceutical and Biopharmaceutical Companies, Contract Formulators, Research Organization and Academics, Others), Distribution Channel (Direct Tender, Retail Sales, Others), Country (U.S., Canada, Mexico) Industry Trends and Forecast to 2028

Dow

Roquette Frères.

JRS PHARMA

Evonik Industries AG

The Lubrizol Corporation (A Subsidiary of Berkshire Hathaway Inc.)

BASF SE

Ashland

Kerry Group PLC

Shin-Etsu Chemical Co., Ltd.

Colorcon

Chemische Fabrik Budenheim

Peter Greven GmbH & Co. KG

ADM

Croda International Plc

BENEO

Avantor, Inc.

Omya AG

DFE Pharma

Pfanstiehl, Inc. MEGGLE Group Wasserburg



Excipients Market Scope and Market Size

The excipients market is categorized into ten notable segments which are based on the origin, category, products, chemistry type, chemical synthesis, functionality, dosage forms, route of administration, end user and distribution channel. The growth among segments helps you analyse niche pockets of growth and strategies to approach the market and determine your core application areas and the difference in your target markets.

On the basis of origin, the excipients market is segmented into organic and inorganic. In 2021, organic origin holds the highest market share due to non-toxic characteristic of organic chemicals used as excipients.

On the basis of category, the excipients market is segmented into primary excipients and secondary excipients. In 2021, primary excipients segment is dominating the market as the segment includes fillers, adhesives, lubricants and other crucial excipients.

On the basis of products, the excipients market is segmented into polymers, sugars, alcohols, minerals, gelatin and others. In 2021, polymers segment is dominating the market because polymers are used as gelatin shells in the manufacturing of capsules.

On the basis of chemistry type, the excipients market is segmented into plant, animals, synthetic and minerals. In 2021, plant segment is dominating the market due to less expensive, non-toxic nature, biodegradable in nature and do not show any adverse effects of side effect on the human beings.

On the basis of chemical synthesis, the excipients market is segmented into lactose monohydrate, sucralose, polysorbate, benzyl alcohol, cetosteary aclohol, soy lecithin, pregelatinized starch and others. In 2021, lactose monohydrate segment is dominating the market due to its multiple properties.

On the basis of functionality, the excipients market is segmented into binders and adhesives, disintegrants, coating material, disintegrants, solubilizers, flavors, sweetening agents, diluents, lubricants, buffers, emulsifying agents, preservatives, antioxidants, sorbents, solvents, emollients, glidients, chelating agents, antifoaming agents and others. In 2021, binders and adhesives segment is dominating the market due to its properties.

On the basis of dosage forms, the excipients market is segmented into solid, semi-solid and liquid. In 2021, solid segment is dominating the market as most of the excipients are used in manufacturing of solid dosage form.

On the basis of route of administration, the excipients market is segmented into oral excipients, topical excipients, parenteral excipients and other excipients. In 2021, oral excipients segment dominates in the market as majority of drugs including the first line therapy are available in the oral form with the highest effectiveness having strong onset of action.

On the basis of end user, the excipients market is segmented into pharmaceutical and biopharmaceutical companies, contract formulators, research organization and academics and others. In 2021, pharmaceutical and biopharmaceutical companies segment dominates in the market as most of the excipients are used in pharmaceutical and biopharmaceutical companies because these companies are responsible for the production of medicines in all dosage forms such as solid, semi-solid and liquid.

On the basis of distribution channel, the excipients market is segmented into direct tender, retail sales and others. In 2021, direct tender segment is dominating in the market as it is the primary source of distribution of excipients.

North America Excipients Market Country Level Analysis

North America excipients market is analysed and market size information is provided based on the country, origin, category, products, chemistry type, chemical synthesis, functionality, dosage forms, route of administration, end user and distribution channel as referenced above.

The countries covered in the North America excipients market report are the U.S., Canada and Mexico.

The U.S. is dominating in the North America excipients market with the substantial CAGR in the forecast period due to innovations in biopharmaceuticals, rising focus on orphan drugs and technological advancements in multifunctional excipients.

North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

(U.S., Canada, Mexico) South America (Cuba, Brazil, Argentina, and many others.)

(Cuba, Brazil, Argentina, and many others.) Europe (Germany, U.K., France, Italy, Russia, Spain, etc.)

(Germany, U.K., France, Italy, Russia, Spain, etc.) Asia (China, India, Russia, and many other Asian nations.)

(China, India, Russia, and many other Asian nations.) Pacific region (Indonesia, Japan, and many other Pacific nations.)

(Indonesia, Japan, and many other Pacific nations.) Middle East & Africa(Saudi Arabia, South Africa, and many others.)

