Manual Resuscitators Market Research | Key Companies Profile with Sales, Revenue and Competitive Situation Analysis

Global Manual Resuscitators Market 2021 by Top Manufacturers, Regions, Type and Application, Forecast provides updates and information related to industry coverage, current market competitive status, and market outlook. the analysis report is a professional effort for the know-how of the growth of the market in the forthcoming years. It suggests that, with the rising industrialization, there is an enormous increase in the daily production and consumption of data on a global basis. Most of the market data included in this document has been reported to be in an unstructured format. Estimating this unstructured data is very challenging if dealt with the traditional data sorting and storage method. This document gives details about global market overview, global market competition by manufacturers, type and application, top players in the market, regional analysis with respect to volume, value and sales price, analysis of the global market by manufacturer, cost analysis, industrial chain, sourcing strategy and downstream buyers, marketing strategy analysis, distributors/traders, and market effect factors analysis.

The manual resuscitators market is expected to gain market growth in the forecast period of 2021 to 2028. Data Bridge Market Research analyses that the market is growing with a CAGR of 7.04% in the forecast period of 2021 to 2028 and is expected to reach USD 888.58 million by 2028 from USD 516.12 million in 2020. Increasing prevalence of respiratory disease is the major driver which is propelling the market in the forecast period.

Manual resuscitators are hand held portable devices used to provide positive pressure ventilation to inflate the lungs of patients who are not able to breath by their own in order to keep them oxygenated and alive. The device permits air to be forced into the lungs each time it is squeezed.

Global Manual Resuscitators Market, By Product (Self-Inflating Resuscitator, Flow-Inflating Resuscitator, T-Piece), Modality (Disposable, Reusable), Material (Silicon, PVC, Rubber), Technology (Pop-Off Valve, Peep Valve, Pneumatic, Double Wall, Mask, Others), Patient Type (Adult, Pediatric, Infant), Application (COPD, Cardiopulmonary Arrest, Anesthesia, Asthma, Others), End User (Hospital, Ambulatory Surgical Centers, Military, Specialized Diagnostic Centers and Emergency Transport Vehicle), Distribution Channel (Direct Tenders, Retail Sales and Online Sales), Country (Germany, France, U.K., Italy, Spain, Russia, Switzerland, Netherlands, Belgium, Turkey, Rest of Europe, Japan, China, Australia, South Korea, India, Singapore, Thailand, Malaysia, Indonesia, Philippines, Rest of Asia-Pacific, U.S., Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of South America, South Africa, Saudi Arabia, UAE, Israel, Rest of Middle East and Africa) Industry Trends and Forecast to 2028

Marshall Products,

Romsons,

Laerdal Medical,

Ambu Inc.

Teleflex Incorporated

Cardinal Health

Medline Industries, Inc.

Smiths Medical, Inc.

Mercury Medical

Hopkins Medical Products

WEINMANN Emergency Medical Technology GmbH + Co. KG

HSINER

Me. Ber. srl unipersonale

Techno-Gaz S.p.A.

Besmed Health Business Corp.

STURDY INDUSTRIAL CO. LTD.

Shining World Healthcare Co. Ltd.

Im3Vet Pty. Ltd.

Mckesson Medical Surgical Inc.

HUM Society for Homecare and Medical Technology mbH

Meditch Systems Ltd

Manual Resuscitators Market Scope and Market Size

The manual resuscitators market is categorized into eight notable segments which are based on the product, modality, material, technology, patient type, application, end user and distribution channel. The growth among segments helps you analyse niche pockets of growth and strategies to approach the market and determine your core application areas and the difference in your target markets.

On the basis of product, the manual resuscitators market is segmented into self-inflating resuscitator, flow-inflating resuscitator and T-piece. In 2021, self-inflating segment is expected to dominate the manual resuscitators market due to high technology adoption by key players in the market.

On the basis of modality, the manual resuscitators market is segmented into disposable and reusable. In 2021, disposable segment is expected to dominate the manual resuscitators market due to increasing prevalence of pulmonary diseases.

On the basis of material, the manual resuscitators market is segmented into silicon, PVC and rubber. In 2021, silicon segment is expected to dominate the manual resuscitators market due to increasing prevalence of pulmonary diseases.

On the basis of technology, the manual resuscitators market is segmented into pop-off vale, peep valve, pneumatic, double wall, mask and others. In 2021, peep valve segment is expected to dominate the manual resuscitators market because of increasing prevalence of chronic diseases that may lead to heart diseases.

On the basis of patient type, the manual resuscitators market is segmented into adult, pediatric and infant. In 2021, adult segment is expected to dominate the manual resuscitators market because of increasing healthcare expenditure and developed infrastructure.

On the basis of application, the manual resuscitators market is segmented into COPD, cardiopulmonary arrest, anesthesia, asthma and others. In 2021, COPD segment is expected to dominate the manual resuscitators market because of growing geriatric population which are more susceptible to heart diseases.

On the basis of end user, the manual resuscitators market is segmented into hospital, ambulatory surgical centers, military, specialized diagnostic centers and emergency transport vehicle. In 2021, hospital segment is expected to dominate the manual resuscitators market because of increasing geriatric population and prevalence of chronic diseases.

On the basis of distribution channel, the manual resuscitators market is segmented into direct tenders, retail sales and online sales. In 2021, direct tenders segment is expected to dominate the manual resuscitators market because of various initiatives taken by key players in the market.

North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

(U.S., Canada, Mexico) South America (Cuba, Brazil, Argentina, and many others.)

(Cuba, Brazil, Argentina, and many others.) Europe (Germany, U.K., France, Italy, Russia, Spain, etc.)

(Germany, U.K., France, Italy, Russia, Spain, etc.) Asia (China, India, Russia, and many other Asian nations.)

(China, India, Russia, and many other Asian nations.) Pacific region (Indonesia, Japan, and many other Pacific nations.)

(Indonesia, Japan, and many other Pacific nations.) Middle East & Africa(Saudi Arabia, South Africa, and many others.)

