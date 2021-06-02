Invisible Orthodontics Market Report 2021-2028 | Talk about Historical Development and Estimated Forecast
Global Invisible Orthodontics Market 2021 by Top Manufacturers, Regions, Type and Application, Forecast provides updates and information related to industry coverage, current market competitive status, and market outlook. the analysis report is a professional effort for the know-how of the growth of the market in the forthcoming years. It suggests that, with the rising industrialization, there is an enormous increase in the daily production and consumption of data on a global basis. Most of the market data included in this document has been reported to be in an unstructured format. Estimating this unstructured data is very challenging if dealt with the traditional data sorting and storage method. This document gives details about global market overview, global market competition by manufacturers, type and application, top players in the market, regional analysis with respect to volume, value and sales price, analysis of the global market by manufacturer, cost analysis, industrial chain, sourcing strategy and downstream buyers, marketing strategy analysis, distributors/traders, and market effect factors analysis.
The invisible orthodontics market is expected to gain market growth in the forecast period of 2021 to 2028. Data Bridge Market Research analyses that the market is growing at a CAGR of 12.6% in the forecast period of 2021 to 2028 and is expected to reach USD 12,607.80 million by 2028. The growing prevalence of malocclusion acts as a driver for the growth of the invisible orthodontics market.
Orthodontics is one of special branch of dentistry which involves the engagement of distinctive tools such as metal braces, aligners and retainers among others for the correction of dental conditions such as crowded, misaligned teeth and spacing among others. Invisible orthodontics includes the use of the clear aligners, clear retainers, lingual braces and ceramic braces in order to treat the misaligned, crooked and imperfect teeth or bite pattern.
Global Invisible Orthodontics Market, By Product and Services (Products, Services), Age Groups (Adults, Teenagers, Children), Application (Malocclusion, Crowding, Excessive Spacing, Others), End User (Hospitals, Dental Clinics, Orthodontic Clinics, Others), Distribution Channel (Direct Sales, Third Party Distributors), Country (U.S., Canada, Mexico, U.K., Germany, France, Spain, Italy, Netherlands, Switzerland, Russia, Turkey, Rest of Europe, China, South Korea, Japan, India, Australia, Singapore, Malaysia, Indonesia, Thailand, Philippines, Rest of Asia-Pacific, South Africa, Rest of Middle East and Africa, Brazil, Argentina, Colombia and Rest of South America) Industry Trends and Forecast to 2028
- 3M
- Candid Care Co.
- Henry Schein Orthodontics (a subsidiary of Henry Schein, Inc.)
- TP Orthodontics, Inc.
- G&H Orthodontics
- Great Lakes Dental Technologies
- DynaFlex
- American Orthodontics
- Align Technology, Inc.
- rocky mountain orthodontics
- DB Orthodontics
- Ortho-Care (UK) Ltd
- FORESTADENT – Bernhard Foerster GmbH
- DENTAURUM GmbH & Co. KG
- ALIGNERCO
- Institut Straumann AG
- Ormco Corporation (a subsidiary of Envista)
- Dentsply Sirona
- SmileDirectClub
- SMILE2IMPRESS SL
- Sunshine Smile GmbH
- Straight Teeth Direct
- Wondersmile
- Dr Smile Dental Clinic
Invisible Orthodontics Market scope and market size
The invisible orthodontics market is categorized into five notable segments which are based on the product and services, age groups, application, end user and distribution channel. The growth among segments helps you analyse niche pockets of growth and strategies to approach the market and determine your core application areas and the difference in your target markets.
- On the basis of product and services, the invisible orthodontics market is segmented into products and services. In 2021, products segment is expected to dominate the global invisible orthodontics market due to availability of vast variety of the clear aligners manufactured by the key market players.
- On the basis of age groups, the invisible orthodontics market is segmented into children, adults and teenagers. In 2021, adults segment is expected to dominate the global invisible orthodontics market because of the rising demand for the adult orthodontics across the globe.
- On the basis of application, the invisible orthodontics market is segmented into crowding, excessive spacing, malocclusion and others. In 2021, crowding segment is expected to dominate the global invisible orthodontics market because of the advancement in technologies leading to the effective and efficient treatment with intact aesthetic.
- On the basis of end user, the invisible orthodontics market is segmented into hospitals, dental clinics, orthodontic clinics and others. In 2021, the hospitals segment is expected to dominate the global invisible orthodontics market as it is the prime location visited by the patients for diagnosis and treatment of any chronic disease or emergency case.
- On the basis of distribution channel, the invisible orthodontics market is segmented into direct sales and third party distributors. In 2021, the direct sales segment is expected to dominate the global invisible orthodontics market due to growing demand from hospitals and laboratories.
- North America(U.S., Canada, Mexico)
- South America(Cuba, Brazil, Argentina, and many others.)
- Europe(Germany, U.K., France, Italy, Russia, Spain, etc.)
- Asia(China, India, Russia, and many other Asian nations.)
- Pacific region(Indonesia, Japan, and many other Pacific nations.)
- Middle East & Africa(Saudi Arabia, South Africa, and many others.)
