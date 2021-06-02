Airport Runway Safety Systems Market Will Generate Massive Revenue in Coming Years

Latest released research study on Airport Runway Safety Systems Market delivers volume and values at regional and company levels considering slowdown due to COVID across the globe. From a global perspective, the report analyzes historical data and future prospects to represent the total Global Airport Runway Safety Systems Market size broken down by various segments (type and application) and by highest potential and emerging countries. Some of the players profiled are Honeywell International (United States),,Saab AB (Sweden),,Varec Inc. (United States),,ADB airfield solution (United States),,Aviation Safety Technologies (United States),,Boeing (United States),,NEC (Japan)



Airport runway safety systems are designed to reduce the harm that might occur on an aircraft runway involving the incorrect presence of a person, vehicle, aircraft on the secure area designated for the takeoff and landing of aircraft. Increasing government initiatives towards improving runway safety driving the market demand. For instance, International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO) launched a new Global Runway Safety Action Plan (GRSAP) to guide activities of States, airlines, airports, and air navigation service providers to implement runway safety and risk reduction measures. Further, growing technological advancement in the airport runway safety for real-time monitoring propelling the growth.

Global Airport Runway Safety Systems Market Segmentation’s

The segmentation chapter allows readers to understand aspects of the Global Airport Runway Safety Systems Market such as products, available technologies, and applications. These chapters are written in a way that describes years of development and the process that will take place in the next few years. The research report also provides insightful information on new trends that are likely to define the progress of these segments over the next few years.



On the Basis of Application: Civil

Military

Additional Segmentation: by Application (Civil, Military), System (Radar and Landing Systems, Lighting Systems, Other)



On the Basis of Region: North America, United States, Canada, Mexico, Asia-Pacific, China, India, Japan, South Korea, Australia, Indonesia, Singapore, Rest of Asia-Pacific, Europe, Germany, France, UK, Italy, Spain, Russia, Rest of Europe, Central & South America, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of South America, Middle East & Africa, Saudi Arabia, Turkey & Rest of Middle East & Africa



Market Drivers

Rise in Domestic and International Air Travel

Increasing Government Initiatives towards Safety Measure of Airport Runway Systems

Market Trend

Development of Technologically Advanced Radar & Landing System

Emergence of Real-time Runway Safety Monitoring

Opportunities

Rising Investment in the Aviation Industry

Growing Air Transport Infrastructure in the Developing Economies

Challenges

Lack of Awareness in the Emerging Economies

How geography and sales fit together

RegulatoryFactors

According to the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA), there are four categories of runway incursions. Category A is a serious incident in which a collision was narrowly avoided. Category B is an incident in which separation decreases and there is a significant potential for collision, which may result in a time-critical corrective/evasive response to avoid a collision. Category C is an incident characterized by ample time and/or distance to avoid a collision. Category D is an incident that meets the definition of runway incursion such as the incorrect presence of a single-vehicle/person/aircraft on the protected area of a surface designated for the landing and take-off of aircraft but with no immediate safety consequences.â€



