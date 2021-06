Dietary Supplements Market Key Companies, Business Opportunities, Competitive Landscape andIndustry Analysis Research Report by 2027

The global Dietary Supplements Market is forecasted to be worth USD 235.87 Billion in 2027, according to a new report by Emergen Research. New product launches for weight management are anticipated to increase the demand for dietary supplements among the bodybuilders and athletes. The growing initiatives of the government to promote the weight management programs and support the production of herbal supplements will surely drive the demand for dietary supplements.

Growing awareness of personalized nutritional products and supplements among the consumers has shifted the consumer preferences towards dietary supplements. Increasing investments in the R&D of nutraceuticals are expected to further boost the industry’s growth over the years.

Get a sample of the report @ https://www.emergenresearch.com/request-sample/155

Key Highlights From The Report

In September 2019, Nestle S.A. acquired Persona Personalized Nutrition Company in order to expand its services globally and to remain competitive in the growing industry.

Online Channels are forecasted to grow with the fastest CAGR of 6.5% over the forecast period due to the advantages of cash-on-delivery and favorable discounts.

The energy & weight Management Segment accounted for the largest market share in 2019, owing to the increasing number of programs related to weight management.

Key participants include Abbott Laboratories, Amway, Nestle S.A., GlaxoSmithKline, Herbalife Nutrition Ltd., Glanbia, Bayer AG, Arkopharma Laboratories Pharmaceutiques, Pfizer, and Archer Daniels Midland, among others.

Market Segmentation:

Emergen Research has segmented the global Dietary Supplements Market on the basis of Ingredient, Distribution Channel, End User, Application, Form, and region:

Ingredient Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027) Minerals Vitamins Herbal Supplements Omega fatty acids Fibers & Specialty carbohydrates Protein & Amino acids Others

Distribution Channel Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027) Online Channels Supermarkets & Hypermarkets Pharmacies & Drug Stores Others

End user Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027) Geriatric Infants Adults Children Pregnant Women

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027) Bone & Joint Health Energy & Weight management Diabetes Immunity Others

Form Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027) Capsules Liquids Powders Tablets Others



Regional segmentation of the report covers key regions such as North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Middle East and Africa. The report also offers a country-wise analysis of the Dietary Supplements market to offer a better understanding of the key features such as production and consumption pattern, supply and demand ratio, import/export, revenue contribution, market share and size, and presence of key players in the region.

Detailed Regional Analysis Covers:

North America (U.S., Canada)

Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU)

AsiaPacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)

Request customization of the report @ https://www.emergenresearch.com/request-for-customization/155

Elucidating the competitive scenario of the Global Dietary Supplements Market:

The comprehensive global Dietary Supplements market analysis includes meaningful insights into the competitive spectrum of this business sphere. It goes on to enlist the detailed profiles of each market competitor.

The latest report includes the industry share, production facilities, development prospects,and geographies served by each market player.

The study also showcases the extensive product portfolios of the prominent market contenders and offers critical data and information about the application scope, as well as specifications of these products.

In addition, the study presents the fundamental market insights, pricing rangeof products offered by these companies, and the gross profits and losses experienced by these players throughout their market tenures.

Table Of Content:

Chapter 1. Methodology & Sources

1.1. Market Definition

1.2. Research Scope

1.3. Methodology

1.4. Research Sources

1.4.1. Primary

1.4.2. Secondary

1.4.3. Paid Sources

1.5. Market Estimation Technique

Chapter 2. Executive Summary

2.1. Summary Snapshot, 2019-2027

Chapter 3. Key Insights

Chapter 4. Dietary Supplements Market Segmentation & Impact Analysis

4.1. Dietary Supplements Market Material Segmentation Analysis

4.2. Industrial Outlook

4.2.1. Market indicators analysis

4.2.2. Market drivers analysis

4.2.2.1. Rising health concerns

4.2.2.2. Increasing healthcare costs

4.2.2.3. Increasing production of Quality supplements

4.2.2.4. Changing lifestyle and dietary habits

4.2.3. Market restraints analysis

4.2.3.1. Rising demand for organic food

4.2.3.2. High price of the Dietary Supplements

4.2.3.3. Product recalls

4.2.3.4. Present challenging economic conditions due to the pandemic

4.3. Technological Insights

4.4. Regulatory Framework

4.5. Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

4.6. Competitive Metric Space Analysis

4.7. Price trend Analysis

4.8. Covid-19 Impact Analysis

Chapter 5. Dietary Supplements Market By Ingredient Insights & Trends, Revenue (USD Million), Volume (Kilo Tons)

5.1. Ingredient Dynamics & Market Share, 2019 & 2027

5.1.1. Minerals

5.1.2. Vitamins

5.1.3. Herbal Supplements

5.1.4. Omega fatty acids

5.1.5. Fibers & Specialty carbohydrates

5.1.6. Protein & Amino acids

5.1.7. Others

READ MORE…!

Gain access to the full report by clicking here on the link @ https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/dietary-supplements-market

Thank you for reading our report. For further inquiry about customization, kindly get in touch with us, and our team will make sure the report is best suited for your needs.

Have a Look at Related Reports:

Ultraviolet Disinfectant Equipment Market By Component, By Application (Water Treatment, Wastewater Treatment, Air Disinfection, Process Water Disinfection, Surface Disinfection), By End-Users, Forecasts to 2027

Mobile Satellite Services Market By Type (Maritime MSS, Aeronautical MSS, Land MSS, Broadcast MSS, Personal MSS), By Services (Data Service, Video Service, Tracking and Monitoring Service, Voice Service), By End-Use, By Region Forecasts to 2027

Cell-Free DNA (cfDNA) Testing Market By Type (Cell-free fetal DNA (NIPT), Circulating tumor DNA, Donor-derived cell-free DNA), By Technology (MPSS, t-MPS, SNP, Others), Application (Transplantation, Gynecology, Oncology), By Region Forecasts to 2027

Dietary Supplements Market By End User (Adults, Pregnant Women), By Application (Energy & Weight management), By Form (Powders, Tablets), By Ingredient (Vitamins, Protein), By Distribution Channel, Forecasts to 2027

Agricultural Films Market By Type (High-density Polyethylene, Linear Low-density Polyethylene, Ethylene-vinyl Acetate, Low-density Polyethylene, Reclaim), By Application (Geomembrane film, Silage film, Mulch film, Greenhouse covering), Forecasts to 2027

About Emergen Research

Emergen Research is a market research and consulting company that provides syndicated research reports, customized research reports, and consulting services. Our solutions purely focus on your purpose to locate, target, and analyze consumer behavior shifts across demographics, across industries, and help clients make smarter business decisions. We offer market intelligence studies ensuring relevant and fact-based research across multiple industries, including Healthcare, Touch Points, Chemicals, Types, and Energy. We consistently update our research offerings to ensure our clients are aware of the latest trends existent in the market. Emergen Research has a strong base of experienced analysts from varied areas of expertise. Our industry experience and ability to develop a concrete solution to any research problems provides our clients with the ability to secure an edge over their respective competitors.

Contact Us:

Eric Lee

Corporate Sales Specialist

Emergen Research | Web: www.emergenresearch.com

Direct Line: +1 (604) 757-9756

E-mail: [email protected]

Facebook | LinkdIn | Twitter | Blogs