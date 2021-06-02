Cell-Free DNA (cfDNA) Testing Market Investment Opportunities, Industry Share & Trend Analysis Report to 2027

The global Cell-Free DNA (cfDNA) testing market is expected to grow significantly during the forecast period due to the increased incidence of cancers, rising prevalence of chromosome abnormalities in babies due to an increasing number of late pregnancy, and growing demand for non-invasive testing procedures. Besides, the increasing investments by governments to implement advanced therapeutic technology in hospitals is also expected to boost the market during the forecast period.

North America is accounted for the largest market with a share of 33.6% in 2019, owing to the increasing chronic diseases and pregnancy problems in this region due to the changes in lifestyles of the population. Besides, the adoption of advanced technology in hospitals is also expected to boost the market shortly.

Key Highlights From The Report

In August 2019, Agilent Technologies Inc. announced the acquisition of a leading manufacturer of innovative healthcare equipment, BioTek Instruments, Inc. This acquisition will expand Agilent’s product portfolio and its presence in North America.

Cell-free fetal DNA is a non-invasive procedure and therefore does not pose a health risk of CVS (chorionic villus sampling) or amniocentesis, like pain and any slight chance of infection. Due to these benefits, the cell-free fetal DNA segment held the largest market share of 48.8% in the Cell-Free DNA (cfDNA) testing market, in 2019.

The gynecology segment is anticipated to lead the market during the forecasted period, as the cell-free DNA approach is being used to detect genetic issues of baby and to diagnose pregnancy complications such as pregnancy loss.

Key participants include Sequenom, Inc., Quest Diagnostics, Illumina Inc., Agilent Technologies, Inc., Guardant Health, Inc., Biodesix, Inc., Allenex AB, Roche Holdings AG, Biocept, Inc., and CareDx, Inc., among others.

Market Segmentation:

Emergen Research has segmented the global Cell-Free DNA (cfDNA) Testing Market on the basis of type, technology, application, and region:

Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027) Cell-free fetal DNA (NIPT) Circulating tumor DNA Donor-derived cell-free DNA

Technology Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027) MPSS t-MPS SNP Others

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027) Transplantation Gynecology Oncology



The Global Cell-Free DNA Testing Market can be geographically bifurcated on the basis of regional demand, output, and estimated revenue share. The most prominent regions dictating the global market include:

North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

Europe (U.K., Germany, France, Italy)

Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, Korea)

Latin America (Brazil, Argentina, Ecuador, Chile)

Middle East Africa (Egypt, Turkey, Saudi Arabia, Iran)

