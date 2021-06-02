Voice Biometrics Market – Industry Size, Future Trends, Development Strategy, Growth Rate, Historical Analysis, Competitive Landscape And Forecast to 2027

The global Voice Biometrics Market is forecasted to be worth USD 4.90 Billion by 2027, according to a new report by Emergen Research. The market is witnessing high demand owing to the rise in advancement in software and hardware. Rapid urbanization and adoption of digital technology in industries like Telecommunications and IT, BFSI, Government, and Defense will drive the demand for the voice biometric. The proliferation of digital devices in everyday activities has created a need for advanced protection solutions.

Voice biometric is gaining traction owing to the high level of security they provide. They can be deployed in the mobile application as they provide safe authentication by means of a spoken password or passphrase. Voice biometric uses pitch, speech, range, and voice quality of a particular individual to permit usage.

Key Highlights From The Report

LumenVox, in January 2020, launched an advanced suite of voice biometric authentication technologies, naming them Version 8. This technology implements AI and biometrics to authenticate customer-agent interaction.

The Access Control and Authentication dominated the market for voice biometrics. The high level of awareness among organizations regarding the confidentiality of their data and the need to protect from malware targeted cyber-attacks while using cloud computing services will drive the segment’s demand.

Large Enterprises are rapidly adopting biometric voice technology as they recognize the importance of technology. Several BFSI giants have started to deploy in their security infrastructure as they deem it necessary.

North America held the largest market share of voice biometrics. The region is prone to several sophisticated cyber-attacks owing to the presence of influential financial sectors, tech companies, and the profitable telecommunication industry. There is a high demand for efficient technology for the protection of their data and financial information.

Key participants include Verint, Nuance Communications, Pindrop, Acculab, NICE, Phonexia, Auraya, VoicePIN, LumenVox, and SESTEK, among others.

Market Segmentation:

For the purpose of this report, Emergen Research has segmented into the global Voice Biometrics Market on the basis of component, type, application, organization size, deployment type, industry vertical, and region:

Component Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027) Software Services Professional Services Training and Education Consulting Support and Maintenance Deployment and Integration Managed Services Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027) Passive Voice Biometrics Active Voice Biometrics Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027) Fraud Detection and Prevention Access Control and Authentication Forensic Voice Analysis and Criminal Investigation Other Organization Size Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027) Large Enterprises Small and Medium-Sized Enterprises Deployment Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027) Cloud On-Premises Industry Vertical Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027) Retail and eCommerce Government and Defense Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance Telecommunications and IT Healthcare Others



The Global Voice Biometrics Market can be geographically bifurcated on the basis of regional demand, output, and estimated revenue share. The most prominent regions dictating the global market include:

North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

Europe (U.K., Germany, France, Italy)

Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, Korea)

Latin America (Brazil, Argentina, Ecuador, Chile)

Middle East Africa (Egypt, Turkey, Saudi Arabia, Iran)

The following are the main reasons to buy the Global Voice Biometrics Market report:

The latest report closely evaluates the overall market size and infers on various aspects, such as the current business trends, market share, product offerings, and product share. It offers a detailed account of the end-use applications of the products & services offered by this industry. It offers an insightful analysis of the various regional segments of the market that are projected to witness enormous growth over the forecast period. Furthermore, the report covers the latest developments taking place in the market and effective business strategies implemented by the leading market rivals.

