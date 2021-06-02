Ultraviolet Disinfectant Equipment Market Competitive Landscape, Size, Demand, Research Methodology, Statistics and Industry Analysis Report by 2027

The global ultraviolet disinfectant equipment market is projected to be worth USD 6,001.8 Million by 2027, according to a new report by Emergen Research. The market for ultraviolet disinfectant equipment is experiencing rapid growth attributed to its rising demand in water treatment, wastewater treatment, air disinfection, process water disinfection, and surface disinfection. Ultraviolet disinfectant equipment is an exceptionally efficient way to destroy pathogenic microbes, comprising bacteria, viruses, fungi, or parasites, responsible for causing infectious diseases.

Ultraviolet disinfectant equipment is of immense importance in combatting microbial contamination in water. Nonetheless, microbes should be appropriately exposed to ultraviolet light for effective water disinfection. This equipment is deployed for use in applications extending from the residential homes’ drinking water purification to water supply disinfection of the whole municipality to industrial wastewater treatment.

Key Highlights From The Report

The reactor chamber contributed to a substantial market share in 2019 as it physically encompasses the lamp and quartz sleeve. Besides, it regulates the flow of water through the equipment. There many types of reactors present (e.g., boot or axial shape) and can be obtained with ports in several sizes depending on the design and the flow-rate the product is supposed to serve.

Infections contracted in healthcare centers and hospitals are a major contributor to global mortalities. The surrounding environment bears a high significance in disease transmission, and innovative technologies such as UV disinfectant systems are being introduced into healthcare centers to mitigate the environmental transmission route of diseases. Ultraviolet surface disinfection is a novel technology with high prospects in microbial disinfection.

Key participants include American Ultraviolet, Trojan Technologies, Atlantic Ultraviolet Corporation, Xylem Inc., Halma PLC, Advanced UV Inc., Kuraray Co. Ltd., Evoqua Water Technologies LLC, Hoenle AG, and Atlantium Technologies Ltd., among others.

Emergen Research has segmented the global ultraviolet disinfectant equipment market on the basis of component, application, end-users, and region:

Component Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2017-2027) UV Lamps Quartz Sleeves Reactor Chambers Controller Units Others

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2017-2027) Water Treatment Wastewater Treatment Air Disinfection Process Water Disinfection Surface Disinfection

End-Users Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2017-2027) Residential Commercial Municipal Industrial



The research study also offers insights into various regulatory frameworks and evaluates the growth of the industry in each key region of the world. The report also provides an assessment of the micro and macro-economic factors influencing the growth of the market in the mentioned regions. The global Ultraviolet Disinfectant Equipment market is segmented into the following based on the key regions of the world:

North America (U.S., Canada)

Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU)

Asia Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)

Key Factors influencing market remuneration:

The global Ultraviolet Disinfectant Equipment market report includes a detailed study of the product spectrum of the market and further describes the different product types, including One-sided, Two-sided, and Others.

The report zeroes in on the overall market dynamics and presents information with regard to the producers and distributors, manufacturing cost structure, and downstream buyers.

Details pertaining to the expected growth rate, industry share, revenue accumulated, and product segmentation are depicted in this report.

The application landscape of the global Ultraviolet Disinfectant Equipment market can be categorized into For Human, For Animals, and Others.

The study further examines the industry share and product demand of each application, coupled with the predicted growth patterns of the various application segments.

Other vital factors, such as market concentration ratio and raw material processing rate, have also been covered under the latest study.

Thank you for reading our report. To know more about the report or to inquire about customization, please connect with us. Our team will ensure the report is customized accordingly to meet your requirements.

