Advanced Metering Infrastructure Industry Analysis by Key Players, End-User, Size, Future Growth, Regions and Forecast to 2027

The global Advanced Metering Infrastructure Market is forecasted to be worth USD 24.68 Billion by 2027, according to a new report by Emergen Research. The growing industrialization, urbanization, and population growth are expected to drive the advanced meter infrastructure market growth during the forecast period. The rising demand for smart cities and smart grid projects is also anticipated to boost the market growth shortly.

In May 2018, A contract to form a joint venture to acquire Acumen from Australia’s largest energy supplier, Origin Energy Limited, was announced by Landis+Gyr and Pacific Equity Partners. The merged company is poised to deploy a significant proportion of the projected 8 million smart meters to be deployed across Western Australia, and South Australia by the acquisition of the Acumen business.

Get Download Pdf Sample Copy of this [email protected] https://www.emergenresearch.com/request-sample/163

Key Highlights From The Report

In the advanced metering infrastructure market, the system integration segment is expected to hold the largest market due to features such as enhanced real-time monitoring, service reliability, important data collection, cost benefits, and better control and analysis.

Due to rising customer penetration of smart electric meters, the residential sector is anticipated to hold the largest market share over the forecast timeframe, since it offers greater transparency than traditional electric meters.

Owing to the rapid implementation of IoT-based devices in various applications, such as water, electricity, gas, and others, in different countries, specifically in the United States and Canada, the North American market is anticipated to be the largest market and will dominate over the forecasted period.

Key participants include IBM Corporation, General Electric, Schneider Electric SE, Elster Group Gmbh, Cisco Systems, Inc., Siemens AG, Itron, Inc., Eaton Corporation plc, Aclara Technologies LLC, and Landis+Gyr, among others.

Market Segmentation:

Emergen Research has segmented the global Advanced Metering Infrastructure Market on the basis of type, service, solution, end-use, and region:

Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027) Smart Gas Meter Smart Electric Meter Smart Water Meter

Service Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027) Meter Deployment System Integration Program Management and Consulting

Service Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027) Meter Communication Infrastructure Meter Data Analytics Meter Data Management Advanced Metering Infrastructure Security

End-Use Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027) Residential Industrial Commercial



The Global Advanced Metering Infrastructure Market can be geographically bifurcated on the basis of regional demand, output, and estimated revenue share. The most prominent regions dictating the global market include:

North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

Europe (U.K., Germany, France, Italy)

Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, Korea)

Latin America (Brazil, Argentina, Ecuador, Chile)

Middle East Africa (Egypt, Turkey, Saudi Arabia, Iran)

Request customization of the report @ https://www.emergenresearch.com/request-for-customization/163

The following are the main reasons to buy the Global Advanced Metering Infrastructure Market report:

The latest report closely evaluates the overall market size and infers on various aspects, such as the current business trends, market share, product offerings, and product share. It offers a detailed account of the end-use applications of the products & services offered by this industry. It offers an insightful analysis of the various regional segments of the market that are projected to witness enormous growth over the forecast period. Furthermore, the report covers the latest developments taking place in the market and effective business strategies implemented by the leading market rivals.

Table Of Content:

Chapter 1. Methodology & Sources

1.1. Market Definition

1.2. Research Scope

1.3. Methodology

1.4. Research Sources

1.4.1. Primary

1.4.2. Secondary

1.4.3. Paid Sources

1.5. Market Estimation Technique

Chapter 2. Executive Summary

2.1. Summary Snapshot, 2019-2027

Chapter 3. Key Insights

Chapter 4. Advanced Metering Infrastructure Market Segmentation & Impact Analysis

4.1. Advanced Metering Infrastructure Market Segmentation Analysis

4.2. Industrial Outlook

4.2.1. Market indicators analysis

4.2.2. Market drivers analysis

4.2.2.1. Increasing demand for smart home and smart grid

4.2.2.2. Rising adoption of IoT

4.2.3. Market restraints analysis

4.2.3.1. Cyber security challenges

4.2.3.2. Lack of inter-operability standards

4.3. Technological Insights

4.4. Regulatory Framework

4.5. Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

4.6. Competitive Metric Space Analysis

4.7. Price trend Analysis

4.8. Covid-19 Impact Analysis

Chapter 5. Advanced Metering Infrastructure Market By Type Insights & Trends, Revenue (USD Billion)

5.1. Type Dynamics & Market Share, 2019 & 2027

5.1.1. Smart Gas Meter

5.1.2. Smart Electric Meter

5.1.3. Smart Water Meter

Chapter 6. Advanced Metering Infrastructure Market By Service Insights & Trends Revenue (USD Billion)

6.1. Service Dynamics & Market Share, 2019 & 2027

6.1.1. Meter Deployment

6.1.2. System Integration

6.1.3. Program Management and Consulting

READ MORE…!

To Visit Full Report & Table of Contents Advanced Metering Infrastructure [email protected] https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/advanced-metering-infrastructure-market

Thank you for reading our report. Please get in touch with us if you wish to request a customization of the report. Our team will ensure you get a report well-suited for your needs.

Have a Look at Related Reports:

Ultraviolet Disinfectant Equipment Market By Component, By Application (Water Treatment, Wastewater Treatment, Air Disinfection, Process Water Disinfection, Surface Disinfection), By End-Users, Forecasts to 2027

Mobile Satellite Services Market By Type (Maritime MSS, Aeronautical MSS, Land MSS, Broadcast MSS, Personal MSS), By Services (Data Service, Video Service, Tracking and Monitoring Service, Voice Service), By End-Use, By Region Forecasts to 2027

Cell-Free DNA (cfDNA) Testing Market By Type (Cell-free fetal DNA (NIPT), Circulating tumor DNA, Donor-derived cell-free DNA), By Technology (MPSS, t-MPS, SNP, Others), Application (Transplantation, Gynecology, Oncology), By Region Forecasts to 2027

Dietary Supplements Market By End User (Adults, Pregnant Women), By Application (Energy & Weight management), By Form (Powders, Tablets), By Ingredient (Vitamins, Protein), By Distribution Channel, Forecasts to 2027

Agricultural Films Market By Type (High-density Polyethylene, Linear Low-density Polyethylene, Ethylene-vinyl Acetate, Low-density Polyethylene, Reclaim), By Application (Geomembrane film, Silage film, Mulch film, Greenhouse covering), Forecasts to 2027

About Emergen Research

Emergen Research is a market research and consulting company that provides syndicated research reports, customized research reports, and consulting services. Our solutions purely focus on your purpose to locate, target, and analyze consumer behavior shifts across demographics, across industries, and help clients make smarter business decisions. We offer market intelligence studies ensuring relevant and fact-based research across multiple industries, including Healthcare, Touch Points, Chemicals, Types, and Energy. We consistently update our research offerings to ensure our clients are aware of the latest trends existent in the market. Emergen Research has a strong base of experienced analysts from varied areas of expertise. Our industry experience and ability to develop a concrete solution to any research problems provides our clients with the ability to secure an edge over their respective competitors.

Contact Us:

Eric Lee

Corporate Sales Specialist

Emergen Research | Web: www.emergenresearch.com

Direct Line: +1 (604) 757-9756

E-mail: [email protected]

Facebook | LinkdIn | Twitter | Blogs